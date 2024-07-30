What Happened to Rudy Fernandez? Spain's Basketball Star Suffers Major Injury Mid-Game vs Greece in Paris Olympics 2024

In the initial round of the men's basketball event at the Paris Olympics, Spain emerged victorious over Greece on Tuesday. Rudy Fernandez, aged 39, delivered crucial shots that helped Spain secure the win despite squandering a 16-point advantage in the latter half of the game. Unfortunately, Spain had to bid farewell to the seasoned Olympic athlete in the final quarter due to an accidental kick to the head by his teammate Juancho Hernangomez.

What happened to Fernandez?

Fernandez, who hit two huge 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, fell while trying to defend Greece's Vassilis Toliopoulos and got kicked in the head under the basket by Hernangomez as he went up to contest the shot.

In addition to the initial worry about a concussion, it appeared as though he had a neck injury. Fernandez had to be helped to the bench, writhing in agony. He nearly toppled over when he sat down on the bench and needed to be held up. Several trainers assisted him as he walked to the locker room after a brief examination.

During his sixth Olympic Game, Fernandez scored 10 points for Spain on 3-of-6 shooting off the bench. Spain won their first game of the 2024 Games today, and Fernandez was the team's fourth-leading scorer. Canada and Spain are playing on Thursday, and Fernandez's situation remains uncertain.

What did Scariolo say?

Scariolo reports that Rudy is feeling better, but it's unclear if he'll be available for Spain's scheduled Friday group stage match against Canada.

Scariolo said, "Rudy is doing okay personally. He was hit hard, but there's no risk of anything severe. However, we need to monitor him over the next few hours because he is questionable for the next game.”

The Spanish player with the most Olympic appearances, Rudy Fernandez, is scheduled to end his career as a professional basketball player following the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Fernandez’s basketball career

For most of his career, Fernandez played in both the EuroLeague and the Spanish Liga ACB for Real Madrid. He was chosen for the All-EuroLeague Team three times, and he won the league in 2015, 2018, and 2023. He was a member of the NBA All-Rookie Second Team during his time playing in the league.

In addition to winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics, he has two FIBA World Cup titles (2006 and 2019) and two Olympic silver medals (2008 and 2012). In addition, he earned two bronze medals in 2007 and four EuroBasket titles in 2009, 2011, 2015, and 2022. In 2009, Fernández was chosen for the All-EuroBasket Team.

