What Happened To Rui Hachimura? Lakers Star Leaves the Olympics and Team Japan

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Rui Hachimura, the star player from the Los Angeles Lakers, represents Japan in basketball. He recently delivered an exceptional performance, scoring 24 points with three rebounds. He made 10 16 shots from the field and succeeded 3 of 5 attempts from the three-point range in 28 minutes of play. Despite a 94-90 loss to France, Hachimura's contribution was significant.

Being the top scorer for his team in both games, Hachimura's performance stood out, even with an early ejection in the third quarter of the match against France. He managed to score 24 points before the dismissal, thereby playing a crucial role in providing his team strength to challenge the hosts.

Unfortunately, Hachimura has probably played his last game in the tournament. After the match against France, which Japan lost in overtime, he started experiencing discomfort in his calf. An MRI scan confirmed an injury to his gastrocnemius muscle, following which he took leave from the team.

“As my injury required early treatment, I was unfortunately unable to accompany the team following NBA/FIBA rules,” Hachimura said in a statement. “I would like to thank all the spectators who supported me at the venue, basketball fans around the world, and all the fans in Japan. I think that together with my teammates, we played a very good game for Japanese basketball. I am proud to have been able to play as a member of Akatsuki Japan.”

Injuries are never a good thing, particularly when they occur during international play and not during an NBA game for the Lakers.

Hachimura's injury severity remains unclear, yet it's severe enough to prevent him from participating in the rest of the Olympics, indicating some concern. However, with the Lakers' training camp not scheduled to commence until late September, Hachimura has two months to return to full fitness.

Given that the opening night is almost three months away, the forward has sufficient time to recover, even if he isn't ready for the training camp.

Following an impressive performance for Japan in the Olympics before the injury, the expectation is that Rui Hachimura would step up his game and significantly contribute to the Lakers in the 2024-25 season. To accomplish this, JJ Redick, the new head coach, emphasized that Hachimura needs to take more 3-point shots and increase his offensive rebounds for L.A.

Last season, the 6'8 forward appeared in 68 games for the Lakers, starting 39 games, and had an average of 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game on 53.7% shooting from the field and 42.2% from three.

The Lakers team will regroup for their training camp in September, followed by three preseason games in October, and the 2024-25 season starting on October 22nd.

