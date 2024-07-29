What Happened to Sam Williams? Cowboys Give Horrible Injury Update About Their Defensive End

Players returned to the training camps as we approach the preseason of the 2024 NFL season. Teams are pumped after making changes to their roster. But the Cowboys hit a major roadblock on Sunday, July 28. During practice, defensive end Sam Williams was taken off the field on a cart. The Dallas-based franchise has given a horrific update about his injury.

The Cowboys had selected Williams in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. The 25-year-old was the 56th overall pick that year. The Cowboys probably had their hopes clinging onto Williams’ season. But the injury changes a lot of things. They might have hoped for a quick recovery, but the update crushed what was left of their shattered hopes.

Sam Williams’ injury update

The Cowboys’ official website reported that they had suffered a major blow even before their first full-padded practice. According to Nick Eatman, Sam Williams was expected to have an increased role and help the team’s pass rush.

However, Sam Williams has suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee during Sunday’s practice. The youngster will undergo an orthoscopic surgery. He will be put on season-ending injury reserve.

Williams teamed up with another defender while blocking during a special teams drill. He received a brutal blow on the leg, dropping him to the ground. The Cowboys’ DE had to be carted off the field without putting any weight on his leg.

The Cowboys General Manager GM Jerry Jones was hoping for a positive update but also said it doesn’t look good. “We didn’t like what we saw,” Jones told ESPN. Williams had charted 8.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, 15 tackles for a loss, and 48 tackles in 32 games.

Cowboys way forward following Sam Williams’ injury

The Cowboys will have to redo their plans. They were looking forward to a breakthrough season from Williams. Since he will miss the whole 2024 NFL season, the Cowboys will have to rely on other options. They have already parted ways with Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr.

Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are still on their roster. They are likely to lead the way with the Cowboys’ 2024 draft pick Marshawn Kneeland. “Love his physicality, motor, just like we did during the draft process,” the Cowboys head coach, Mike McCarthy, said about Kneeland.

McCarthy added that Kneeland is off to a good start and is very comfortable. “Picks it up in the classroom. Outward personality, which is important,” he concluded. The Cowboys are also struggling with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott's contracts.