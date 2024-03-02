What Happened to Scottie Barnes? Here's Report On His Injury

Scottie Barnes, the star of the Raptors, will be out of action for an indefinite period due to a broken middle finger on his left hand.

The injury occurred during the first half of the loss to Golden State on Friday night.

The 6-foot-7 forward, who the title of the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year and is a first-time All-Star this season, was enjoying his career-best game averages before the misfortune. He was averaging 20 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

With less than two minutes left in the second quarter, Barnes had to be replaced and retreated to the locker room for medical attention. Kelly Olynyk stepped in to start the third period in the spot previously occupied by Barnes.

Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic acknowledged the substantial impact of losing such an instrumental player mid-game.

He admitted, "Undeniably, the game dynamics change significantly when an All-Star player bows out. We experimented with various lineups, giving multiple players a chance to step into the fray."

ALSO READ: Who Is Anthony Edwards’ Girlfriend? Timberwolves Star Left Match Midway Because of Her; Find Out

Injury and Performance Update for Scottie Barnes

After the game, the team revealed that his third metacarpal bone was fractured.

Barnes was unstoppable on a career-best streak of five consecutive double-doubles until Friday. However, he managed to score only 10 points and grabbed six rebounds in the 16 minutes he played during Raptors' 120-105 defeat.

Advertisement

This season, Barnes has played in 60 games, starting all of them, averaging 19.9 points, 8.2, and 6.1 assists per. These statistics mark his career best.

Barnes, who made it as an All-Star for the first time this season, was also named the Rookie of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

Draymond Green, a veteran from the Warriors, praised Barnes, stating, "His shooting has improved significantly, his read of the game is excellent, and his aggression is commendable.

He is also enhancing the performances of his teammates. Scottie is the face this franchise needs, a rare talent. I believe he will outshine my career achievements."

In the end, “Barnes' numbers stopped at 10 points and six rebounds in his 16-minute stint, terminating his record streak of five straight double-doubles.

The Raptors (22-38), after losing back-to-back games, are set to continue their four-game homestand as they prepare to face Charlotte on Sunday night.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Reacts to Ayesha and Stephen Curry's Announcement of Pregnancy With Fourth Child