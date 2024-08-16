What Happened to Sedona Prince? College Basketball Star Gets Death Threat After Break Up With Tiktoker Olivia Stabile

Sedona Prince is grabbing a lot of attention this week. However, this is nothing related to her performance on the basketball court but something about her past relationship. The TikTok basketball star has been receiving death threats after her breakup with Olivia Stabile, an internet personality.

Olivia, the American basketball player’s former girlfriend has accused the player of physical assault, abuse, and infidelity by publishing a series of vlogs on August 13, 2024. Meanwhile, following the incident and accusations, Sedona has been getting several death threats on the internet which she revealed recently as she couldn't resist.

Despite the two having now gone their own separate ways, the users on social media continue to get involved in the matter following their past public union, which lasted for more than a year.

Prince took over her Instagram to post what she has been going through. She wrote, “The amount of hate, bullying, and death threats that my family, friends, and I have been receiving is dangerous, irresponsible, and disturbing.”

Prince further revealed about getting different kinds of judgments, opinions, and “verbal attacks” about the stories that are not even true with “false narratives.” The internet personality stated that the judgments she has been getting are those that are “inaccurate information that does not give honesty and transparency.”

At last, Prince stated to the aforementioned source that she wants nothing but good for all people which also includes Stabile. Meanwhile, as of now, Stabile has not yet spoken about the comments made by her ex-girlfriend, at least not in public so far.

Meanwhile, Prince, amid the drama in her personal life, is gearing up for the upcoming season with TCU of the Big 12 Conference. The American basketball player earlier averaged 19.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for the Horned Frogs, last year.

The 6 ft 7 in tall player earlier played for the Oregon Ducks of the Pac-12 Conference and the Texas Longhorns of the Big 12 Conference. Prince, who was born in Hemet, California, and raised in Liberty Hill, Texas, got into the sport when she was in fourth grade.

The player had her commitments to college basketball at Texas and was offered by them while she was in grade 8th. She has already made her name on national-level basketball as well.

She was a part of the United States women's national under-19 basketball team at the 2018 FIBA Under-18 Women's Americas Championship however, an injury to her leg forced her to miss the season as she was sidelined.

Later, the now 24-year-old was announced as one of the finalists for the 2021 FIBA Women's AmeriCup squad. Later in June, she made it to their official roster in June. Prince, who should be preparing for the upcoming seasons, is going through a breakup online after her recent trip to Mexico with her girlfriend.

While this is all going on, it is to be seen how she handles her professional and personal life altogether. Now that the case has gone viral, the accusations might take Prince into legal issues.

