What Happened to Sha’Carri Richardson? Find Out Why She Was Suspended From Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making them unlike any other in the event's 128-year modern history. Despite the delay, the games produced numerous American stars. Gymnast Suni Lee won the women’s individual all-around competition, swimmer Caeleb Dressel brought home five gold medals, and sprinter Allyson Felix surpassed Carl Lewis for the most Olympic medals by an American track and field athlete.

Top among them was Sha'Carri Richardson, the name everyone figured on hearing in the women's 100 meters. But Richardson's path turned when she was suspended and disqualified from competing in Tokyo.

Before the Tokyo Olympics, Sha’Carri Richardson's star was on the rise. As a freshman at LSU, she won the 100 meters and finished second in the 200 meters and 4x100-meter relays at the 2019 NCAA outdoor track championships. She soon turned professional and quickly made a name for herself. At the 2020 U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, Richardson ran the 100 meters in 10.86 seconds, the fastest time among U.S. women. This victory secured her a spot at the Olympics and positioned her as a favorite.

But Richardson's dreams of competing in the Olympics were dashed when a urine sample she turned in was found to contain THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Even though her THC use had nothing to do with her athletic performance, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) handed her a one-month suspension.

The World Anti-Doping Code classifies THC as a “substance of abuse,” which normally carries a three-month suspension under similar circumstances. Her suspension was reduced to one month after she completed a counseling program.

The positive test invalidated Richardson’s trial results, preventing her from competing in the 100-meter event in Tokyo. Her suspension ended on July 27, which would have allowed her to participate in the women's 4x100-meter relay. However, she was not selected for the team as American coaches felt it would be unfair to replace athletes who had already been informed of their participation.

Richardson took responsibility for her actions, explaining that she used marijuana to cope with the death of her biological mother, which she learned about from a reporter just days before the Olympic trials. Her suspension sparked debates about the criminalization of marijuana, especially as many U.S. states were legalizing it for medical and recreational use. Advocacy groups and politicians from across the spectrum supported Richardson, arguing against the punitive measures for her cannabis use

Despite the setback, Sha’Carri Richardson didn’t let her suspension define her career. She returned to the track with determination. In 2023, the USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene took place, where ShaCarri won the 100 meters with a time of 10.82 seconds and took her name to the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

There, the iconic star won her first major international title by winning the 100 meters with a record time of 10.65 seconds, beating top competitors like Jamaicans Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

The Track Star victory was a significant milestone. It showed her goal and ability to overcome any adversity. Not just that, it showed the importance of being her authentic self and displaying happiness and contentment instead of pain and sadness.

Her success at the World Athletics Championships, where she also earned a bronze medal in the 200 meters and a gold in the 4x100 relay, marked a remarkable comeback.

Looking ahead to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Richardson continued to impress. At the U.S. Olympic track and field trials, she again finished first in the 100 meters, recording a time of 10.71 seconds. Although she narrowly missed qualifying for the 200 meters, finishing fourth, her qualification for the Olympics

In an interview with NBC after her 100-meter victory, Richardson expressed her gratitude for the experiences that prepared her for this moment. She spoke of the honor of competing alongside her fellow athletes and her excitement for representing the United States in Paris. Richardson’s journey, marked by highs and lows, awaits her 2024 win.



