Jeremy Sochan narrowly escaped injury after a terrifying car accident last weekend. TMZ Sports reports that Sochan crashed his 2019 Porsche at the I-10 and Loop 1604 intersection in San Antonio.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation's crash report, the 21-year-old Sochan told police that he "lost control of his vehicle" and struck a guardrail on the ramp connecting Interstate 10 and Loop 1604, as reported by MySA. The crash report also notes that Sochan declined EMS assistance, and no other vehicles were involved. A Spurs spokesperson informed the San Antonio Express-News that Sochan was unharmed.

The police report, cited by MySA, details:

"[Sochan] stated he was heading southbound at the listed location when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the left-side guard rail/bridge. EMS services were refused. TxDOT was contacted and informed of the damage. [Sochan's] vehicle was the only one involved in the incident."

Sochan has shown potential as a player for the San Antonio Spurs, though he has been inconsistent. He first caught the attention of NBA fans with his distinctive free-throw shooting style and later gained both support and criticism for his brief but contentious interactions and remarks about LeBron James, depending on fans' views of James.

Jeremy Sochan is now part of a rising Spurs team, propelled by the arrival and exceptional play of Victor Wembanyama. Sochan takes on an instigating role but is also counted on as a scorer and defender at times. Last season, he averaged 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

This past summer, Sochan represented the Poland national basketball team in the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifiers. Many fans expect him to elevate his performance next season as the Spurs aim to return to playoff contention, led by Wembanyama. If veteran players like Chris Paul can help Sochan reach his full potential, the Spurs could emerge as a dark horse team capable of making a strong playoff run.

Currently, the San Antonio Spurs are in a rebuilding phase, having struggled in recent seasons with more losses than wins. However, their poor performances paid off, allowing them to secure Victor Wembanyama, arguably the most coveted NBA prospect since LeBron James.

With legendary head coach Gregg Popovich in the final years of his career, the Spurs will be eager to send him off with a memorable farewell, potentially including one or more NBA championships.

