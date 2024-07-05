What Happened to Steve McNair? All About Former NFL Star’s Murder on His 15th Death Anniversary

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

When 333 million people celebrated Independence Day, the NFL suffered one of its most significant losses in 2009. On July 4, 2009, former NFL quarterback Steve McNair was found dead in his residence. He was shot four times.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the death of great footballer Steve McNair. The news was shocking, and the circumstances were mysterious. Police eventually found out that his 20-year-old girlfriend, Jenny Kazemi, murdered him before dying by suicide.

Steve McNair and the Bloody Love story

In many aspects, this is the spectacular love and murder story that has gripped the country for days. The plot revolves around an unfaithful football legend and his 20-year-old girlfriend killing him out of jealousy and betrayal.

In their first assessment of the case since McNair died in his Nashville apartment, investigators speculated that Sahel Kazemi, a woman half his age who was discovered dead next to him, shot him because she felt her life was unraveling and accused him of seeing another woman.

As per the Guardian, according to the police, in the wee hours of the morning, the day of the footballer’s death, Kazemi, shot McNair in the left temple while he slept on his couch. According to the authorities, she then shot three more times at close range, sat down on the couch next to his body, and took her own life so that she would fall into his lap. Her body fell to the ground after the shooting.

As per the report, Kazemi bought a gun the night before the killing although there were, and still are, concerns over whether she pulled the gun on McNair or herself.

One of the most compelling statements at the time was that McNair was executed, with two shots in the head and two in his chest. It always felt like something a 20-year-old who had never had a gun would struggle with.

What made Kazemi murder her boyfriend Steve McNair?

According to the report in the aforementioned portal, Kazemui took this action for two reasons: one, her life was falling apart and she was drowning in bills that she couldn't afford, and second, she witnessed another woman leave Steve's apartment.

Kazemi's roommate had opted to move out a few months before the incident, leaving her liable for the whole $1,000 per month rent payment. She had failed to sell her previous car, and McNair had stuck her with monthly payments on the Cadillac.

According to investigators, Kazemi witnessed another lady depart McNair's residence. After following that woman for some time, she was arrested for drinking and driving.

Kazemi's jealousy and rage erupted many hours after McNair released her from jail. She paid $100 for a 9mm pistol in a rushed transaction in the restaurant parking lot, as per the report. On D-day, before coming to Steve's Condominium, the report mentioned she told a friend that her life was trash and that she was going to end it anyway.

Steve McNair was a football-great

McNair, a three-time Pro Bowler and league co-MVP in 2003, led the Titans to the Super Bowl XXXIV. The Titans traded McNair, the third pick in 1995, to Baltimore after selecting Vince Young with the third overall pick in 2006.



McNair spent 13 seasons in the NFL. He guided the Titans to Super Bowl XXXIV, nearly forcing OT against the Rams with a late drive that resulted in receiver Kevin Dyson being tackled just shy of a touchdown.

During his 11-year NFL career, the famous quarterback from Alcorn State accumulated 31,304 passing yards, 3,590 rushing yards, 174 passing touchdowns, 37 rushing touchdowns, and 119 interceptions. The Titans have retired his No. 9 jersey.

Regardless of the official verdict or the unofficial suspicions that remain, the entire NFL community continues to mourn McNair's brutal and startling death at a young age on this day, 15 years ago.