What Happened to Suni Lee? Gymnastics Star Emotional Video Resurfaces Ahead of All Around Paris Olympics Final

The Olympics have always been a stage for incredible athletic performances and inspiring personal stories. Among these stories is that of Suni Lee, a star gymnast who has faced tremendous challenges on her way to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Though major eyes are set on queen Simone Biles, Lee's journey is something none can ignore. Also, every member of Team USA or squad deserves to represent the country alongside the greatest gymnast on the planet.

One of those is gymnastics star Suni Lee, who overcame a rare kidney disease that threatened to end her very promising career just last year. Here's the snippet you need to watch.

Emotional video and team spirit making headlines

Right now, though, the 21-year-old is back on track and is vying for another gold medal in what is her second consecutive Olympic appearance.

A recent video of Lee resurfaced ahead of Tuesday's Olympic team final. In it, the Saint Paul, Minnesota native is unable to hold back tears as she describes her amazing journey. "I was just reminded of my goals every day and constantly surrounded by people who never let me give up," she said.

The moment was hard for Lee. The iconic girl was broken from mid-sentence and needed a second to compose herself.

READ MORE: Dutch Team Protecting Convicted Child Abuser Steven Van De Velde So He Does His ‘Best as Possible’ at Olympics

Advertisement

In case you missed it, it was teammate Jordan Chiles who was cheering Lee on as the latter struggled with her emotions.

This touching moment highlights the deep bonds within the USA Gymnastics team. It's a reminder that while gymnastics is often seen as an individual sport, the athletes rely heavily on each other for emotional and moral support.

Suni Lee's battle winning fans heart

Suni Lee's path to the 2024 Paris Olympics has been far from easy. Last year, she faced a rare kidney disease that put her entire gymnastics career in jeopardy.

The diagnosis was a shock to everyone, including Lee, who had to grapple with the possibility that she might never compete again. Despite the daunting prognosis, Lee's resilience and determination shone through.

She committed herself to a rigorous treatment plan and maintained her focus on her ultimate goal: returning to the sport she loves.

Her recovery journey was not only physical but also emotional. Lee credits her family, coaches, and teammates for their unwavering support during her toughest times.

Advertisement

Their encouragement and belief in her capabilities kept her spirits high and motivated her to push through the most challenging moments.

Now, hi to good times and Lee will be looking to add to her legacy on Tuesday alongside the same squad!

ALSO READ: LeBron James hater Skip Bayless says Lakers star wining championship with Bronny is more tolerable than Cowboys winning