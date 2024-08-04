What Happened to Terrance Howard? Alabama’s Defensive Back Dies at 19

Disclaimer: This article mentions death.

Terrance Howard, a former Alabama walk-on cornerback and member of the Tide's 2023 team, died Thursday as a result of injuries received in a vehicle accident last month.

Howard played high school football in Missouri City, Texas, and was a freshman walk-on at Alabama last season. He signed up for the transfer site in April and decided to move to North Carolina Central University in May.

Late last month, he was transporting his possessions from Tuscaloosa to Durham, North Carolina, when he was involved in a small accident on Interstate 85, according to his relatives. When Howard got out of his automobile to check on the other vehicles involved in the collision, he was hit by another vehicle.

Howard sustained brain injuries and was placed on life support. He spent many days in hospitals as his family prayed for his recovery and requested funds. His father released a series of Facebook Live videos Thursday depicting Howard's death in the hospital and alleging maltreatment by the facility.

Terrion Arnold, a Detroit Lions cornerback who played with Howard at Alabama, responded on his Instagram account, writing, "You fought hard, soldier. Can't believe they would do you like that, bro. RIP."

Howard's family informed KRPC and KHOU that former Alabama coach Nick Saban contacted them after Howard was badly injured in the tragedy.

Howard's death came only weeks after Khyree Jackson, a cornerback who played for Alabama in 2021 and 2022, died in a Maryland car accident.

Howard's family claims he was on I-85 near Salisbury, NC early Monday morning when he had a small accident during a storm. His family claims he stepped out of his automobile to check on the passengers in the other vehicle. When he turned around to ensure they were okay, he was struck by another passing vehicle.

Howard's family claims he sustained life-threatening injuries, including major brain damage, and was on a ventilator before passing away. He died on August 1.

Howard's family claims they got outpourings of support from both North Carolina Central University and the University of Alabama. According to the family, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban has also reached out to them.

According to his former coach, the 19-year-old was on life support for many days before dying from his injuries on Thursday. Terrence Howard graduated from Ridge Point High School in 2022.

Terrance Howard’s coach speaks about him after his death

According to Rick LaFavers, Howard didn't play varsity until his senior year at Ridge Point High School. He was a late bloomer, but LaFavers believes that's what made him so enjoyable to train.

"I remember practice because he played corner and in the competitive drills if he'd get beat he'd be like go again, let's go again," LaFavers said.

That passion for the game is why LaFavers asked Howard back in May to talk with his team. LaFavers had no idea at the time that this would be his final interaction with Howard. Howard was preparing to play for North Carolina Central.

LaFavers stated that he was on his way to college in a rainstorm when he was involved in an automobile accident.

When Howard went out to check on the other persons involved, he was hit by a passing vehicle. The 19-year-old had been in a medically induced coma for 10 days.

During that time, LaFavers was one of several friends and family members who contacted Howard on speaker phone in an attempt to stimulate brain activity.

