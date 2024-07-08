A popular Twitch streamer Kylie "Sketch" Cox has found himself at the center of a social media controversy.

Allegations have surfaced claiming that the internet personality, known for his Madden NFL gameplay and catchphrases, may have a hidden past as a gay OnlyFans creator. The controversy has ignited debates about privacy, sexuality, and the pressures of online fame.

The drama began when images purportedly showing Sketch in compromising positions circulated on social media platforms. While the authenticity of these photos remains unverified, they quickly caught the attention of both fans and fellow content creators.

Stable Ronaldo, a member of FaZe Clan, expressed his disbelief on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "There is no way that's on my timeline right now." This sentiment was echoed by many who found the allegations surprising given Sketch's public persona.

Antonio Brown's Controversial Reaction

Adding fuel to the fire, former NFL players like Tyreek Hill and Antonio Brown took to X with their thoughts on the topic. Antonio Brown shared a provocative X post, writing "Faggot of the Day" about claims about Sketch being a gay OnlyFans creator. Brown's inflammatory comment drew widespread criticism and further intensified the debate surrounding Sketch's alleged past.

Content Creators React

As the rumors gained traction, several prominent streamers weighed in on the situation. Maxwell "Plaqueboymax," another FaZe Clan member, shared his thoughts:

"He (Sketch) got real hyper and eager when the h**s come around. We just thought he was a regular straight n**ga with a buzz cut...it's not about that, the ni**a gay, is gay. I haven't heard from him, I don't know what's going on."

Shnaggyhose, a well-known figure in the Kick streaming community, expressed shock at the alleged images:

"Why the f**k did I see a picture of Sketch taking backshots, bro? Stop lying, don't f**king play it like that, bro. 2024 is one hell of a year if Sketch is taking backshots from a black ni**a, bro. Are y'all serious bro?"

Amidst the speculation, some content creators urged for restraint and respect. Louis "LosPollosTV" defended Sketch, emphasizing the importance of privacy:

"First of all, whether Sketch is gay, bi (bisexual) or straight, why the f**k do you care what another man does?... So for someone who made a bunch of you guys laugh and have a good time, for you to go, 'Oh, he's gay now? F**k him.' That's really f**ked up."

Sketch Maintains Silence

As of now, Sketch has not publicly addressed the rumors or allegations. With over 1 million Twitch followers, the streamer has built a significant fanbase through his energetic personality and viral catchphrases like "What's up, brother?" His silence on the matter has left many speculating about the veracity of the claims.

The controversy comes at a time when Sketch's star was on the rise. Known for his collaborations with professional sports teams and athletes, the streamer had successfully bridged the gap between gaming and traditional sports.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Sketch and the broader streaming community will navigate the situation.