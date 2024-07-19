What Happened to Zach Edey? Grizzlies’ Rookie Ankle Injury Update After Mig Game Exit vs Pelicans

Zach Edey faced a turbulent turn of events during the recent game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the Summer League. The promising rookie of the Memphis Grizzlies met with an unfortunate ankle twist, leaving fans concerned about his condition.

The Grizzlies and their devoted fan base were left holding their breath as the promising rookie center, Edey, suffered a worrying ankle injury.

What happened to Zach Edey?

During the game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Edey suffered a right ankle injury in the second quarter, prompting him to exit the game. The injury occurred as Edey attempted to block a shot, landing on Pelicans guard Jordan Ford's foot, which resulted in a sprained ankle.

The 7-foot-4 Edey, who was selected as the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, gave Grizzlies a scare, his ankle twisted in an unnatural manner—an incident that left him sprawled on the hardwood before being assisted to his feet by his teammates.

The impact immediately forced Edey to grab his ankle, clearly indicating the severity of the injury.

Despite the distressing moment, there was a glimmer of hope as Edey, while being taken to the locker room for further examination, did not exhibit evident signs of limping. This provided a ray of optimism amid the concerning injury, hinting at a potential silver lining for the Grizzlies and Edey himself.

Edey's untimely injury undoubtedly cast a shadow over the game and raised uncertainties about his participation in upcoming events. However, his absence didn’t hinder the Grizzlies’ performance, with the team managing to secure an 88-77 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Zach Edey left the court frustrated

The visible frustration and disappointment were palpable as Zach Edey could be heard expressing his desire to be back on the court, emitting a candid, "F**k man, I just want to play," as reported by Jessica Benson, a Grizzlies host.

Subsequently, the Grizzlies made the decision to rule Edey out for the remainder of the game. Despite being seen standing on the sidelines with his ankle heavily iced, the towering center appeared to show no serious signs of distress.

Edey's sudden vulnerability to injury has raised eyebrows, especially given his remarkable resilience during four collegiate seasons, having missed only two games. The big man's Summer League debut had been promising, but it was marred by the unfortunate ankle injury, which led him to miss the Grizzlies' subsequent matchup on July 17.

Edey made a return the following day, only to confront another potential setback.

The Grizzlies' official statements regarding the status of the top-10 pick have been scarce, leaving many to speculate about the seriousness of the injury.

Amidst the concern surrounding his health, it is worth noting that Edey is considered the odds-on favorite, with a +600 chance, to clinch the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year award, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

As Edey's recovery and the subsequent impact of his injury unfold, the Memphis Grizzlies and their supporters are left hoping for positive news and a swift return to the court for the talented young center.

