What happened with Josh Giddey? Fans make Karl Malone comparisons after alleged sexual relations with underage girl

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual having alleged sexual relations with a minor.

Allegations of dating a minor and grooming her are circulating about Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey.

His association with a purported 15-year-old girl has become public via pictures and videos shared on social media, causing a stir.

In reaction to these allegations, Giddey decided to keep a low profile on Instagram. He blacked out his profile picture and deactivated the comment section to avoid stirring up the allegations.

Despite the ongoing discussions, the Oklahoma City Thunder team has yet to officially comment on the situation.

The allegations have sparked speculation among fans and media outlets about potential consequences for Giddey's career with the team and in the NBA as a whole.

This situation has drawn considerable public and media scrutiny, inciting various opinions and fostering rumors online.

Still, amidst the allegations, Giddey continues his association with the OKC Thunder, as no final decision has been made about his standing in the NBA.

Fans draw comparisons between Josh Giddey and Karl Malone amidst recent allegations

The fans have likened Josh Giddey, a player for the Oklahoma City Thunder, to Karl Malone in light of the recent rumors about Giddey's alleged involvement with a minor.

This comparison stems from a similar circumstance that Malone encountered in his past.

In Malone's situation, he fathered a child with a 13-year-old girl when he was 20 years old and still involved in collegiate basketball.

He faced statutory r*pe accusations, but the matter got resolved out of court, and he wasn't criminally charged.

These parallels between Giddey and Malone have stirred up conversations regarding possible outcomes for Giddey's current predicament.

Some fans have drawn correlations between the two instances while voicing apprehensions about how the NBA might address such issues.

This issue has caught significant online attention, with fans contributing their perspectives and beliefs about the likenesses being drawn.

