What Happens If Michael Chandler Pulls Out of UFC 303 Fight Against Conor McGregor? Find Out Here

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is considered the biggest and most famous UFC fighter of all time. He has multiple records to his name, including being the most followed UFC athlete of all time, selling the most pay-per-views in history, and being the only fighter in UFC history to hold championships in two different weight classes simultaneously, among many other achievements.

Conor McGregor is all geared up and set to return to the UFC octagon this summer at the UFC 303 pay-per-view event after a layoff of almost three years due to injury.

"The Notorious" will face former Bellator lightweight champion and sixth-ranked UFC fighter Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303.

The UFC 303 event has already broken significant records, and experts believe that the McGregor vs. Chandler fight could be a historic event for the UFC this year.

The UFC was set to host the first UFC 303 press conference in McGregor's hometown of Dublin, Ireland, on June 3rd, 2024. However, the sold-out presser was canceled just hours before the event, with no official reasons given for the cancellation.

The cancellation of the UFC 303 press conference has ignited buzz across the internet, sparking speculation that the fight between McGregor and Chandler might potentially be canceled.

Who could replace Michael Chandler at UFC 303?

A couple of days ago, we predicted a fighter who could replace Conor McGregor if he pulls out of the event. In this article, we will explore a name that could replace Michael Chandler if he pulls out of the fight for any reason.

The harsh reality about combat sports is that a fight is at risk until the day before it happens. Anything can go wrong at the last moment, from unexpected injuries to missing weight and more. We have seen some fights get canceled at the last minute, involving fighters like Charles Oliveira, Jon Jones, and others.

If, by any chance, Michael Chandler pulls out of the potential fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 303, there’s one fighter who could excite fans even more: former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

In recent years, Charles Oliveira has managed to gather a massive fan following and has become one of the biggest draws for the company. The past few years have been challenging for "Do Bronx," as he lost his championship belt, got injured ahead of a championship match, and recently lost the number one contendership match against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

Charles Oliveira has revealed that he now wants to focus more on money matches, and he has even named Conor McGregor as one of the opponents he wants to fight in the future.

According to rumors, Charles Oliveira is the backup fighter for the McGregor vs. Chandler fight. If McGregor and Oliveira end up inside the octagon together, the excitement will be even higher for both fighters. With their massive fan following, the replacement match could be even more thrilling than the original one.

