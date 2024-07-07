‘What He Did…’: Steve Kerr Opens Up On Klay Thompson’s Departure From the Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks have successfully lured the 5-time NBA All-Star, Klay Thompson, in a six-team sign-and-trade deal. The event in the NBA crowned Thompson with jersey number 31 for the Mavericks after 13 transformative seasons with the Golden State Warriors. The new contract with the Mavericks would require Thompson to commit three years for $50 million.

Klay Thompson has called it quits with the Golden State Warriors, a move that has left head coach Steve Kerr somber. Besides managing the Warriors, Kerr also holds the head coach position for Team USA.

Steve Kerr reflects on Klay Thompson's departure

Steve doesn't hold back his emotions about Thompson's transfer to the Mavericks. He held a press conference following the kickoff of the 2024 Olympics training camp's first day.

Offering his heartfelt gratitude to Thompson, Kerr said, "I just want to say thank you to Klay Thompson for 13 incredible years, ten of which I was there for," Kerr said. "What he did for the team, the organization, for the Bay Area, for me personally -- the relationship that we had, all the incredible success but more importantly just going through it all together, it has been so meaningful and so amazing.”

"We're certainly going to miss Klay," Kerr continued as emotion crept into his voice. "While we hoped that our paths would end together in the perfect manner we've always dreamed of, things didn't pan out as we expected. Our best wishes are with Klay. Although we're going to miss him terribly, we love him. So Klay, if you're catching this, thank you for everything."

Klay Thompson's Future Statue at Chase Center Awaits

Kerr further mentioned that one day, a statue of Thompson will adorn the exterior of Chase Center.

"Persistent relationships and enduring memories are the pivotal aspects," said Kerr. "In due course, a statue of Klay will stand outside Chase Center, reflecting his long-lasting adoration by his team, coaches, and fans. It's not always smooth, but everyone will see it work out," affirmed.

The Warriors selected Thompson as the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, marking the beginning of his 13-season journey with the team. Over this period, he achieved an average of 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game, leading the team to win four championships.

