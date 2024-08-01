What Helmet Does Odell Beckham Jr. Wear?

The Riddell Revo Speed helmet was a dominant force in the NFL about six years ago, known for its lightweight design and widespread use among players. Weighing just 3.7 pounds, it remains a favored choice for many players due to its comfort and reliability.

Despite its enduring popularity, the Revo Speed was officially discontinued in 2019, giving way to Riddell’s newer and more popular model, the Speedflex.

Helmets are crucial in protecting NFL players, particularly quarterbacks, from injuries such as concussions. The league's heightened focus on player safety underscores the importance of selecting a high-quality helmet, tailored to individual preferences.

Among those who have relied on the Revo Speed is Odell Beckham Jr. (OBJ), who has worn this helmet since his college days at LSU. His preference for the Revo Speed highlights his comfort with the helmet's fit and protection.

In contrast, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has opted for a helmet from the same manufacturer but with a slightly different style. Jackson's choice reflects a broader trend among NFL players, who prioritize helmet safety and comfort.

OBJ's current helmet is a Riddell Speed Mini Helmet, which he has been using since his time with the Cleveland Browns. This mini helmet, an officially licensed NFL product, is a smaller version of Riddell’s popular designs, featuring interior padding and a 4-point chinstrap similar to those found on full-size helmets.

It also includes an Oakley Prizm Football visor, enhancing visibility and protecting against glare, and weighs approximately 5 pounds. The helmet is equipped with a SportStar Victory T-Rex Hurricane chinstrap, known for its superior shock absorption and comfort.