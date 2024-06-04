What If Conor McGregor Pulls Out UFC 303 Fight Against Michael Chandler? Find Out

Conor McGregor is highly rated as the biggest and most popular UFC fighter of all time. McGregor has multiple records to his name, from being the most followed UFC fighter to being part of the four highest gates, holding two divisional championships simultaneously, and receiving the highest paychecks in the company.

Mystic Mac was out of action for almost three years and was recovering from a leg injury he sustained during his last fight, UFC 264 in 2021, against former long-time rival Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight.

Dustin Poirier’s game plan worked as he targeted McGregor’s legs. Eventually, in round one, Notorious snapped his leg, and doctors stopped the match. Dustin Poirier’s hand was raised, and he won by technical knockout.

At the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, Dana White announced the anticipated return of Mytsic Mac this summer at UFC 303. McGregor is booked to lock horns with number six-ranked UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler at the main event of UFC 303 pay-per-view.

After the success of UFC 302 Islam vs Dustin Poirier pay-per-view, the company is all set to host the biggest show of the year: the return of Mystic Mac. UFC was gearing up to host a press conference this Monday at the homeland of Notorious, where Chandler and McGregor were set to face each other for the first time after their fight got official. However, the sold-out presser was canceled hours before on short notice for an unknown reason.

UFC even apologized to the fans for a major blunder and shifted the presser to an unknown date. Later, a report suggested that Conor McGregor was behind the cancellation of the presser on short notice, and even Chandler was informed just before he was about to leave for Ireland.

Even Conor McGregor himself tweeted and apologized to fans for canceling the anticipated sold-out UFC 303 press conference on short notice.

Conor McGregor tweeted, “In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon.”

Now, fresh rumors on social media are spreading like wildfire that McGregor is potentially injured and could pull out of the fight against Michael Chandler.

Who could possibly replace Conor McGregor at UFC 303?

The biggest question that arises is that if Conor McGregor pulls out of the event, who could fill in his position against Michael Chandler? Surely, no fighter could fill the shoes of returning Mystic Mac, but if injury forces him to pull out, who could replace him?

UFC fans and experts suggest only one can fill the void a bit and turn the fans' backlash into excitement if McGregor loses: the current BMF Champion and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Blessed gained massive support all around the globe for his performance at his last fight against one of the scariest lightweights and considerably one of the title contenders, Justin Geathje. Fans were expecting Geathje to dominate Max Holloway, but the tables were turned once the cage got locked and both gladiators squared off against each other.

Holloway dominated the fight and was already ahead in scores and was anyways going to pick the victory, but in the end, both fighters, to keep the honor of BMF champion, decided to go for a 10-second fight.

Holloway pointed in the middle of the Octagon and risked his easy win, and both fighters started to unload punches with no guard. In the last three seconds, Max connected a beautiful punch directly on the face of Geathje, knocking him out in the middle of the Octagon. This knockout is now cemented in the legacy books on UFC.

The hype around Max Holloway has now increased to an insane level, and fans want Holloway back in the Octagon to re-capture his lost Featherweight crown.

But if Max Holloway gets a huge purse to replace McGregor, the stakes could be high. The winner of Max Holloway and Michael Chandler, who will face McGregor for the BMF championship, could actually make this match a must-see.

There has been no official update on Conor McGregor's withdrawal from the fight against Michael Chandler. Senior journalists, like Ariel Helwani, have claimed that the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is hundred percent on, and they will lock horns as scheduled at UFC 303 pay-per-view.

