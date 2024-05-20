What Inspired Oleksandr Usyk’s Walkout Attire at His Boxing Match With Tyson Fury? DEETS

This weekend, Oleksandr Usyk shocked the world after he defeated Tyson Fury, ending Gypsy King's undefeated boxing record and becoming the first Undisputed boxing champion in 24 years. Oleksandr Usyk's walkout attire was spectacular. His promoter revealed the deep inspiration behind it and who inspired it.

Alex Krassyuk, promoter of Usyk, gave an interview to Boxing King Media, where he revealed the deep meaning behind Usyk's walkout attire, "Cossack warriors, 17th century. The head of state, who was a warrior himself, was the leader, and he was wearing that. If you take a look at some historical drawings of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, a significant person in Ukrainian history, this outfit was inspired by those leaders. Usyk is an implementation of the Cossack warrior himself. He has this culture in his heart. It's not just the outfit; it's his mindset."

Ring of Fire 2024 boxing event was the main event between undefeated boxing champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for the Undisputed championship crown. It took place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 17 February 2024. The whole match card was a thriller and exciting, especially the main event, a pure definition of boxing and total war. Here is the entire match and the full result.

1. Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Oleksandr Usyk won by split decision and was crowned the new Undisputed champion

2. Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis: Jai Opetaia retained his IBF cruiserweight via unanimous decision victory.

3. Anthony Cacace vs Joe Cordina: Anthony Cacace won via eighth-round knockout and was crowned the new IBF super-featherweight world champion.

4. Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez: Agit Kabayel triumphed via seventh-round knockout.

5. Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev: Moses Itauma won via second-round knockout

6. Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab: Mark Chamberlain wins first-round knockout.

7 . Robin Sirwan Safar vs Sergey Kovalev: Robin Sirwan Safar won via unanimous decision

8. David Nyika vs Michael Seitz: David Nyika won via knockout

