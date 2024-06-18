What Is a Shallow Water Blackout? JJ Rice’s Cause of Death Explained

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The return of the 2024 Paris Olympics is just a month away. However, right before the big tournament, disheartening news made headlines about Jackson James Rice’s death.

The young player was a part of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he was all set to represent Tonga in kite foiling. Unfortunately, JJ Rice tragically lost his life due to a sudden suspected shallow water blackout.

What is the Shallow water blackout that took the life of JJ Rice?

The Shallow water blackout, which took the life of Rice, is a sudden loss of consciousness caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain while swimming or diving in shallow water.

This loss of consciousness typically happens due to hyperventilating before a dive, which reduces the body's carbon dioxide levels. When someone faces this situation, they have no other option than to hold their breath for too long. This results in the loss of consciousness without any warning.

On 15th June, the same thing happened with the 18-year-old athlete, who was about to make his debut at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris. Rice was free diving from a boat on the island of Ha'apai, Tonga, not realizing what would happen next to him.

All efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. However, at around 12:15 p.m., divers found his body on the seafloor. Soon after this, his father, Darren Rice confirmed the news of his son passing away.

Additionally, Rice’s sister, Lily Rice also posted a heartfelt message on Facebook, remembering her late brother.

The post reads, “I was blessed with the most amazing brother in the whole world, and it pains me to say that he’s passed away. He was an amazing kite foiler and he would have made it to the Olympics and come out with a big shiny medal … he made so many amazing friends all over the world.”

JJ Rice and his interest in KiteFoil racing

JJ Rice was an up-and-coming kite foil racer, a sport that is a form of kiteboarding.

Born in the United States to British parents, the young star had represented the island nation in kitefoiling international events for a few years now.

It was in December 2023 when he finished in the eighth position at the Sail Sydney event which qualified him for the upcoming Olympics.

The said sport is going to be featured for the first time in the Olympics, and Rice was the first Caucasian to represent Tonga in the Olympics.

