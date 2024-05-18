What Is A Splinker? Paul Skenes' Signature Pitch EXPLAINED

Pirate phenom Paul Skenes' MLB debut included plenty of glimpses of potential, as well as indications that the 21-year-old still has space to improve as he adjusts to the big leagues. With the excitement of his debut behind him, his adventure continues with another start against the Cubs this Friday.

Skenes reached triple digits 17 times in his debut MLB start, with seven strikeouts in just four innings. He also had occasional control troubles, which increased his pitch count, although his final line was skewed after reliever Kyle Nicolas stepped in and walked in two inherited baserunners.

If Skenes is to capitalize on those promising moments, he must continue to use his characteristic "splinker" pitch. The splinker worked for Skenes on his debut, and it will surely be an essential part of his arsenal as he adjusts to the top levels.

What Is a Splinker?

A splinker is a combination of a splitter and a sinker. Skenes began incorporating it into his normal arsenal during spring training, and he had such success in the minor levels to begin the season that he had little option but to keep winning his debut with it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Skenes threw his splinker 21 times against his debut, eliciting 12 swings and five whiffs. What makes Skene's splinker so effective? The velocity of a fastball is combined with the movement of a splitter. Skenes averaged 94.7 mph on his splinker in his debut, according to Statcast statistics, which is an incredible figure for a pitch with so much movement.

Advertisement

According to Statcast, Skenes' splinker has almost the same movement as Zack Wheeler's splitter, but it is thrown more than 9 mph harder. This potentially makes the pitch lethal as long as Skenes can keep it under control.

How Good Is Paul Skenes?

Skenes' splinker averaged 94.7 mph in his MLB debut, but his fastball is far faster. The 21-year-old's fastball averaged 100.1 mph against the Cubs, the most by any Pirates starter since the pitch-tracking era started in 2008.

Only two pitchers in 2024 had an average splitter velocity of 91 mph or higher: Angels reliever Jose Soriano (93.8 mph) and Pirates closer David Bednar (91.6 mph). According to Statcast statistics, Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto has the fastest average splitter at 89.9 mph. Hence, Skenes' splinker has the potential to outperform the competition if he can maintain the velocity he showed in his debut.

If Skenes can maintain a four-seam fastball in the 100-mph zone, he will be the fastest starting pitcher in MLB. This season, just two active pitchers have an average fastball velocity of 100 mph or higher: Athletics closer Mason Miller and Brewers reliever Abner Uribe. Bobby Miller, the Dodgers' injured right-hander, has the quickest average for a starter in 2024 at 98.3 mph.

ALSO READ: Paul Skenes MLB debut sparks interest from billionaire Mark Cuban who once wanted to own the Pirates