What Is a Walkover in Tennis? Rules Explained

In tennis, the simplest way to progress through a tournament is by winning your match. However, there are also less conventional methods for advancing. For example, benefiting from a walkover or a retirement.

These terms are particularly relevant during events like Grand Slam tournaments. The packed schedule can lead to player withdrawals due to injuries or other issues. This season, with the additional demands of the Olympic Games, these situations have become even more common.

The 2024 US Open, which has just begun, has already witnessed examples of both walkovers and retirements. Here’s a closer look at what these terms mean, how they differ, and the impact they’ve had on the tournament so far.

What is a walkover in tennis?

In tennis, both walkovers and retirements involve a player forfeiting a match. However, they occur under different circumstances. A walkover happens before the match even begins. If a player decides they are unable to compete due to injury, illness, or other reasons, they inform the tournament officials. They will then allow their opponent to advance automatically.

A lucky loser is a player who lost in the qualifying rounds but is on standby. Often they may take the place of the withdrawing player. The term walkover actually originated in horse racing. That's where a horse would automatically win a race if all other competitors withdrew.

On the other hand, retirement occurs when a player starts a match but cannot finish it due to injury, illness, or another issue. When this happens, the opponent is declared the winner of the match. Not only that, the match moves on to the next round. Unlike a walkover, a retirement is announced mid-match, often after the injured player has tried to continue. However, they realize they cannot complete the contest.

The 2024 US Open has already seen both walkovers and retirements, highlighting the physical demands placed on players. One notable case involved Finnish tennis player Emil Ruusuvuori. He had to retire from the tournament before his first-round match against Alexander Zverev due to an injury. This allowed Maximilian Marterer, a lucky loser from the qualifiers, to step in and take Ruusuvuori’s place in the draw.

Another significant incident was the early exit of ninth seed Maria Sakkari. She became the first high-profile player to leave the tournament. Sakkari was forced to retire after just one set. It was in her opening match against Yafan Wang due to an unspecified injury.

Sakkari had called for a medical timeout during the first set to treat her neck and shoulder. She ultimately lost the set 6-2 before deciding she couldn’t continue. This marked yet another first-round Grand Slam exit for Sakkari. She has struggled in major tournaments since reaching the semifinals of the 2021 French Open.

Sakkari’s opponent, Wang, advanced to face France’s Diane Parry in the next round. Parry had earlier defeated her compatriot Xiyu Wang in straight sets. This unexpected turn of events ended Sakkari’s hopes at the US Open. It also provided Wang with a clearer path in the tournament.

While the US Open has seen its share of retirements and walkovers, these situations are not unique to this event. For instance, during the 2024 Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the next round. It happened after his opponent, 18-year-old Chinese player Shang Jungcheng, was forced to retire due to injury.

Shang had struggled with a strapped thigh and received treatment during the second set. However, his condition deteriorated, leading him to withdraw after losing the first two sets 6-1, 6-1. Some reports initially described this as a walkover for Alcaraz. But technically, it was a retirement since the match had already started.

In another example, Milos Raonic was forced to retire early. It was in his match against Alex de Minaur after suffering a hip flexor injury. Raonic’s injury occurred when the match was tied at one set apiece. However, the worsening condition of his hip forced him to bow out. It gave de Minaur a direct path to the next round. There he subsequently knocked out Flavio Cobolli.

How does a Walkover differ from a retirement?

Understanding the difference between a walkover and a retirement is crucial for tennis fans. According to the United States Tennis Association’s (USTA) rulebook, Friend of Court, a walkover occurs when a player withdraws before a match begins. It happens often due to injury. In contrast, a retirement happens during the match. Both scenarios allow the opponent to advance, but they are distinct in terms of timing and circumstances.

Both walkovers and retirements result in one player advancing without completing a match. However, they differ in when and how they occur. The 2024 US Open has already seen these situations impact the tournament. They illustrate the physical challenges that come with competing at the highest level in tennis.