What Is Aaron Rodgers’ Nickname for Travis Kelce and Why Does He Call Him That?

Cute banter between games among players has long been valued in the NFL. Especially if the conversation is between two game stars and has resulted in a lot of laughs from the audience.



The same thing happened between Travis Kelce and Aaron Rodgers last season when four-time NFL MVP Rodgers referred to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as "Mr. Pfizer" during his weekly appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show."

Aaron Rodgers nickname for Travis Kelce

The Chiefs star has dominated headlines over the last year, thanks in large part to his reported romance with music superstar Taylor Swift. But once, Kelce's association with Pfizer, a pharmaceutical corporation that manufactures flu and COVID-19 vaccines, among other items, piqued the interest of someone.



That person is Aaron Rodgers. During an appearance on ESPN's "Pat McAfee Show," the Jets quarterback made a subtle reference to Kelce. It's possible that this was his first shot ever. Rodgers' moniker for Kelce garnered laughter from the show's co-hosts, Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk.



Aaron said, "Mr. Pfizer, we kind of shut him down. He didn't have his usual impact game. Clearly, he had some yards and things. But I felt like, for the most part, we played pretty good defense, except for the last three quarters."

This all occurred following last year's Sunday night football game between the Chiefs and the Jets, which the Packers won. McAfee addressed Rodgers about the loss and Taylor Swift's attendance at MetLife Stadium.



Rodgers witnessed all of the mayhem at MetLife Stadium on that day when Kelce and Kansas City paid a visit. Although much was made of the game's theatrics, Rodgers looked happy with his team's performance against the current Super Bowl champs.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was completely cool with the moniker Rodgers gave him. He replied to this term during a press conference later that week.



"I thought it was rather nice. "Who knew I'd be in the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man?" he asked. "Mr. Pfizer versus the Johnson and Johnson family over there." I stand by it completely and am quite fine with his calling me Mr. Pfizer."

Why Aaron Rodgers called Travis Kelce “Mr. Pfizer”

Rodgers' statement highlights Kelce's role in Pfizer's vaccination advertisements. His ads frequently flood the airways during games, demonstrating his burgeoning status as an off-field celebrity. Kelce has been the face of a campaign to encourage people to receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Rodgers, an outspoken opponent of the COVID-19 vaccination, faced a lot of criticism for this nickname. Many supporters chastised the Jets quarterback for his ties to team owner Woody Johnson, heir of the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical business.

