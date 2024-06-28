What is Alex Pereira's Net Worth in 2024?

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is one of the UFC's growing superstars. Poatan joined the UFC in 2021, and fast-forward to 2024, Alex Pereira has already managed to capture both the UFC middleweight championship and the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Poatan captured the UFC light heavyweight championship last year at UFC 295 after defeating former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka. He was crowned the ninth two-divisional champion.

Currently, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is scheduled to lock horns with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 in a rematch for the light heavyweight crown on short notice.

Alex Pereira’s Net Worth in 2024

According to multiple reports on the internet, sourced from some of the most reliable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth, SportsKeeda, Clutch Points, and more, Alex Pereira's estimated net worth in 2024 is approximately $3 million to $5 million.

Alex Pereira has earned most of his money from his career inside the UFC Octagon, including a substantial purse for his outstanding performances. His partnerships and sponsorships outside the UFC also make major contributions to his earnings.

Alex Pereira Salary

Alex Pereira made his UFC debut in 2021 at UFC 268. Poatan quickly climbed the ranks to the championship. Just a year later, following his UFC debut, Alex Pereira earned a title shot at UFC 281.

"Stone Hand" has managed to become one of the most popular UFC fighters, actively competing at the highest level. Below is a compilation of some of his notable matches and the salaries he earned:

1. Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 1: Alex Pereira earned 932 thousand dollars as per the report by Sporting News.

2. Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2: Alex Pereira earned 1.79 million dollars as per the report by Sporting News.

3. Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 1: According to Marca's report, Alex Pereira earned $1.1 million.

4. Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill: According to The Sportster, Alex Pereira earned $2.8 - 3 million.

Alex Pereira MMA Record

After a tremendous Hall of Fame career and being the first-ever two-divisional kickboxing champion at Glory Kickboxing Promotion, Poatan jumped ship and started his journey in mixed martial arts.

Poatan himself claims to be a fast learner. With his exceptional striking power and elite kickboxing skills, Alex Pereira made it to the biggest stage of mixed martial arts, the UFC.

In such a short span of three years, Alex Pereira has managed to achieve heights that top talents could not reach even after years of competing in the UFC and mixed martial arts. Including the UFC 303 title defense, this will be the fifth time "Stone Hand" will be in a championship bout. Pereira is already a two-division champion and is widely considered the new face of the UFC promotion. Here is a compilation of Alex Pereira’s MMA record:

1. Jungle Fight 82: Pereira vs. Quemuel Ottoni

- Date: October 24, 2015

- Result: Loss

- Method: Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

2. Jungle Fight 85: Pereira vs. Marcelo Cruz

- Date: January 23, 2016

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:07

3. Jungle Fight 87: Pereira vs. Marcus Vinicius Fialho da Silveira

- Date: May 21, 2016

- Result: Win

- Method: TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:55

4. LFA 95: Pereira vs. Thomas Powell

- Date: November 20, 2020

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:04

5. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

- Date: 6 Nov 2021

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 2

- Time: 0:18

6. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

- Date: 12 March 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland

- Date: 2 July 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:36

8. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Date: 13 November 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 5

- Time: 2:01

9. UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Date: 9 April 2023

- Result: Loss

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:21

10. UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz

- Date: 30 July 2023

- Result: Win

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

11. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

- Date: 30 June 2024

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Elbows)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:08

12. UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

- Date: 14 April 2024

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:14