What is an NHL Offer Sheet And How Does it Work? Find Out

Tendering Offer sheets, one of the trickiest parts of NHL contracts, was a popular tactic for signing restricted free agents from other teams, especially back in the ‘80s and ’90s. Each summer seemed to bring its own offer sheet drama.

However, nowadays, it's pretty rare to see NHL teams use offer sheets, particularly in the salary-cap era. But on Tuesday, the St. Louis Blues stirred up the hockey world with an exciting move to try and snag two young talents from the Edmonton Oilers. So, what exactly is an NHL offer sheet? Here’s a breakdown of all you need to know!

What is an offer sheet in the NHL?

An offer sheet in the NHL is a contract proposed by one team to a restricted free agent, whose rights are owned by a different team.

If the player decides to sign this offer sheet, the original team has two choices: match the offer, effectively taking on the new contract as is, or refuse to match.

If the team declines to match, the player moves to the team that made the offer, and the original team receives draft pick compensation based on the value of the offer sheet.

NHL Offer Sheet Compensation

Offer sheet compensation is divided into seven tiers based on the average annual value (AAV) of the offer sheet.

In the past, compensation could include players, draft picks, or cash, but now, only draft picks are given in return for not matching an offer sheet.

Here’s how the tiers break down:

AAV Compensation $1 - $1,511,701 None $1,511,701 - $2,290,457 1 3rd-round pick $2,290,457 - $4,580,917 1 2nd-round pick $4,580,917 - $6,871,374 1 1st-round pick, 1 3rd-round pick $6,871,374 - $9,161,834 1 1st-round pick, 1 2nd-round pick, 1 3rd-round pick $9,161,834 - $11,452,294 2 1st-round picks, 1 2nd-round pick, 1 3rd-round pick

What are the NHL offer sheet rules?

To be eligible for an offer sheet, a player must meet the following criteria:

Have at least one expired NHL contract.

Have played a minimum of 80 NHL games as a forward or defenseman, or 28 NHL games as a goalie (this applies only to players with three years of NHL service).

Be under 27 years old on July 1 of that year.

Be without a contract for the upcoming season.

Receive a qualifying offer from their current team by June 25 or the Monday following that year’s NHL Entry Draft (whichever comes later).

If a player doesn’t meet these conditions, they become an "unrestricted free agent" and cannot receive an offer sheet. We have also covered what it means to have a Qualifying offer in the NHL ; if you’re interested, go give it a read!

NHL Offer Sheet History

Let’s take a look at some offer sheets signed during the salary-cap era.

Date Player Offering Team Offer Result Comments Sept. 12, 2006 Ryan Kesler Philadelphia Flyers 1 year, $1.9 million Vancouver Canucks match Kesler used the money to buy a boat named 'Offer Sheet'. July 6, 2007 Thomas Vanek Edmonton Oilers 7 years, $7.14 million Buffalo Sabres match Vanek became one of the highest-paid NHL players. July 26, 2007 Dustin Penner Edmonton Oilers 5 years, $4.3 million Anaheim Ducks receive 1st, 2nd, 3rd round picks 2008 Led to infamous "barn fight" challenge between GMs. July 1, 2008 David Backes Vancouver Canucks 3 years, $2.5 million St. Louis Blues match Backes had a breakout season with 31 goals next year. July 8, 2008 Steve Bernier St. Louis Blues 1 year, $2.5 million Vancouver Canucks match Considered a “Revenge Offer Sheet” after the Backes attempt July 9, 2010 Niklas Hjalmarsson San Jose Sharks 4 years, $3.5 million Chicago Blackhawks match Key player in Blackhawks’ 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup wins. July 18, 2012 Shea Weber Philadelphia Flyers 14 years, $7.86 million Nashville Predators match Predators shocked the NHL by matching the massive offer. Feb. 28, 2013 Ryan O’Reilly Calgary Flames 2 years, $5 million Colorado Avalanche match Flames dodged a waiver disaster by the Avalanche matching. July 1, 2019 Sebastian Aho Montreal Canadiens 5 years, $8.45 million Carolina Hurricanes match Aho was too valuable for the Hurricanes to let go. Aug. 28, 2021 Jesperi Kotkaniemi Carolina Hurricanes 1 year, $6.1 million Montreal Canadiens receive 2022 1st and 3rd round picks Seen as revenge for the Aho offer sheet two years prior. Aug. 13, 2024 Philip Broberg St. Louis Blues 2 years, $4.58 million Undecided Broberg is a former first-round draft pick. Aug. 13, 2024 Dylan Holloway St. Louis Blues 2 years, $2.29 million Undecided Holloway also a former first-round pick

And now, we wait. Will Bowman match one of the offers? Both? Neither? Further complicating things, a player must remain with his team for a year if the team matches an offer sheet for him.

The Blues' offer sheets to Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway

The Blues have missed the playoffs for the past two seasons and are now in a period of change. Last season, they replaced coach Craig Berube with Drew Bannister. This summer, they’ve made some roster changes, including sending center Kevin Hayes to the Pittsburgh Penguins and acquiring center Radek Faksa and veteran defenseman Ryan Suter from the Dallas Stars.

The Blues have a lot of promising young talent, especially forwards Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou. However, many of their key players are either in or approaching their 30s.

Broberg and Holloway, both former first-round draft picks, are finishing their entry-level contracts. They have their best years ahead of them and would bring a boost of youth and skill to the Blues' lineup.

