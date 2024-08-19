What Is Asymmetric Braking Systems? F1 Changes Rule in Effect From Zandvoort Dutch GP

The governing body, the FIA, has banned asymmetrical braking, with the new regulation slated to take effect at next weekend's Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

The Dutch Grand Prix will witness a slew of minor modifications to sporting regulations after the FIA decides to impose only a few regulatory amendments.

The modifications will address many gray areas discovered this season, including braking system standards and the usage of mule cars in Pirelli testing.

One of the changes will focus on the brake systems. The FIA addressed a potential loophole in the regulation by prohibiting asymmetrical braking.

Teams might utilize an asymmetric braking system to handle the conflict between low-speed understeer and high-speed oversteer because having more braking power on the outer rear than on the inside would assist control the car and reduce understeer.

It is unclear whether any teams have used this, but clarification has been made to rule out any potential future developments.

The alteration in dispute concerns Article 11.1.2 ("Brake System"), which now says (modification in bold): “The braking system must be designed so that, within each circuit, the forces applied to the brake pads are of the same magnitude and act as opposing pairs on a given brake disc.

Advertisement

"Any system or mechanism that can systematically or intentionally produce asymmetric braking torques for a given axle is prohibited.”

The proposed system is based on a pressure reducer that divides the braking force between the inner and outer wheels, with lateral acceleration serving as the activation mechanism.

Essentially, a component inside the braking circuit controls the pressure supplied to the brakes based on lateral forces during cornering, allowing for stronger braking on the inner tire.

This asymmetric tendency lowers understeer while optimizing turn entrance, considerably improving the car's performance.

From a technological aspect, an asymmetric braking system may provide substantial advantages in terms of turn entrance, reactivity, and understeer reduction.

This advantage might result in a gain of several tenths of a second each lap, particularly on more complex and driver-oriented circuits.

However, accurately calculating the time advantage is difficult and depends on a variety of factors, including the car's configuration and the circuit's characteristics.

Advertisement

With the next Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, asymmetric braking is set to become a prominent issue in technical and media discussions.

While the FIA has already taken regulatory action, it remains to be seen whether more information will emerge or whether other teams will make formal complaints.

This problem raises serious concerns about the FIA's capacity to identify and validate such devices, which may go undiscovered during normal technical examinations.

We can only wait and see if there will be any developments, as well as the full scope of this system's use and influence.

Also Read: Max Verstappen With GF Kelly Piquet and Penelope Smash All Break-Up Rumors as He Enjoys Beach Day