What Is Charles Leclerc’s Monaco GP Curse? Find Out

Charles Leclerc's journey through the streets of Monte Carlo in his home race, the Monaco Grand Prix, has been a saga marked by misfortune and dashed dreams. Despite being born and raised in the heart of Monaco, Leclerc's luck on the race day has been anything but favorable.

Let's delve into the annals of Formula One history to understand the intricacies of what has become known as 'Lecurse'.

2017: Double DNF - A stumble in dominance

Leclerc's woes in Monaco commenced during what should have been a triumphant Formula 2 championship-winning season. Despite a stellar pole position and a commanding lead in the feature race, a mid-race safety car and subsequent mechanical issues led to a double retirement. It was a rare stumble in an otherwise impressive F2 campaign.

2018: Rookie hurdles with Alfa Romeo

Transitioning to Formula One with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc showcased his potential by out-qualifying his teammate and making strides into Q2. However, a front-left brake failure dashed his hopes of a finish, highlighting the challenges of navigating Monaco's unforgiving streets.

2019: Ferrari's qualifying blunder

With Ferrari's early-season promise, Leclerc entered Monaco with high hopes. Despite topping practice sessions, a strategic blunder in qualifying saw him starting from a lowly 16th on the grid. A collision during the race further compounded his misfortune, shattering his chances of redemption.

2021: Pole position turned tragedy

The 2021 Monaco Grand Prix was poised to be Leclerc's breakthrough moment. Securing pole position, he seemed destined for victory. However, a fateful error during qualifying, clipping a wall, resulted in a heartbreaking retirement before the race even began. Ferrari's decision not to change his gearbox added salt to the wound as a driveshaft failure on race day sealed his fate.

2022: Strategic blunders

In 2022, Leclerc appeared poised to conquer his Monaco curse after securing a pole position. Leading the race comfortably, it seemed victory was within reach. However, Ferrari's strategic miscalculations, delaying Leclerc's tire change, allowed Sergio Perez to snatch victory. Despite his valiant efforts, Leclerc had to settle for fourth, once again falling victim to Monaco's relentless curse.

2023: More Monaco misery for Charles Leclerc

In the final stage of qualifying in the 2023 edition of the Monaco Grand Prix, Leclerc's slow pace through the tunnel disrupted McLaren's Lando Norris's hot lap, with Ferrari failing to inform Leclerc of Norris' approach in time.

This incident incurred a three-place grid penalty, dropping Leclerc to sixth, extinguishing hopes of a maiden home podium due to the near-impossible task of overtaking Monaco's narrow streets.

Can he break this curse in 2024?

With a podium finish at the Imola GP last weekend and at the Miami, Leclerc is likely to carry that high into his home race at Monaco. He will look to continue this streak and even aim for a top 2 finish. Whether or not he finally breaks his Monaco curse, is left to be seen.

