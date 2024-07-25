What Is CM Punk’s Renegotiating WWE Contract? REAL Reason Revealed

Last year, former WWE champion and AEW champion, The Voice of Voiceless, CM Punk, made his shocking back to WWE after almost decades and stunned fans at the last pay-per-view of 2023, WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

CM Punk’s return to WWE can easily be ranked in the top ten returns of all time of this decade; after his comeback, CM Punk announced that after he is back at his home here in WWE, he’ll finally finish his story of main eventing the WrestleMania, a dream he was robbed of a dream he left behind year's back when he decided to walk out of the company.

The Voice of Voiceless, CM Punk, stated he wants to earn his shot at the WrestleMania main event and doesn't want to steal a spot from someone who deserves it. Punk announced he would enter the Royal Rumble 2024 pay-per-view and get his main event spot.

Unfortunately, CM Punk retired from his old injury, tore his already bad tricep, and had to get his tricep injury fixed via surgery. WWE worked pretty well on CM Punk getting injured, taking Drew McIntyre’s DDT, and crafted a storyline around Drew and Punk.

Update on CM Punk’s WWE contract

On the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, CM Punk announced he is medically cleared to compete, and Adam Pearce officially announced the match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at Summer Slam 2024.

After the match was official, a report emerged about CM Punk making some changes to his WWE contract; now, another report has opened up on the real reason why CM Punk has made some changes to his WWE contract.

As per a report by WON, “What happened when CM Punk came in? They had a short-term deal that is expiring now. Now, there are rollovers in the deal, so there’s not a hurry for them to sign him because the deal goes longer. But they knew all along that right around now would be when they would be renegotiating any deal.”

The report further stated, “It was kind of known that that was going to happen now. Everyone is getting along fine. There’s nothing wrong with it or anything like that; He’s just hammering down the terms that everyone knew they were going to do at a certain point, which is now just to basically get everyone back on the page because they both know where they want to be.”

Summer Slam 2024 match card

Summer Slam 2024 will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Here is a compilation of matches that will take place at Summer Slam 2024.

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) (announced)

2. Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk and Seth Rollins (referee) (Special Guest Referee Match) (announced)

3. Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) (announced)

4. Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) (announced)

5. Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match)

6. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match) (announced)

7. Sami Zayn (c) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental Championship match)

