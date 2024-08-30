What Is Corporal Injury to Spouse? Nikki Bella’s Husband Artem Chingvintsev Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to domestic violence.

According to a report by TMZ, the husband of Former WWE Divas champion and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, Artem Chingvintsev, has been arrested on domestic violence charges. As per the report, he was detained on Thursday morning in Napa Valley, California.

The reports from Daily News reveal Artem Chingvintsev was arrested at 10:00 Am on Thursday by Napa Valley County for encroaching penal code 273.5(a), felony corporal injury of a spouse. Fans might wonder what “73.5(a), felony corporal injury of a spouse” stands for. It is a crime that indicates that physical injury has been done to a spouse.

Any physical injury inflicted on a spouse by a partner that is visible on the body comes as a breach of California penal code 273.5(a), felony corporal injury of a spouse. Still, the victim has asked to keep her identity hidden for now. TMZ suggests the victim is cooperative with the investigator and helps them to proceed with the case.

TMZ report stated, “The alleged victim in the Artem Chigvintsev domestic violence case is cooperating with police, and we’re told investigators want to see if there’s a history of domestic violence here.”

The point to note is police arrested Artem after 40 minutes of investigation and cross-question under the charges, and the arrest can only made under the penal after the injuries are visible. According to a recent update by The New York Post, Artem Chingvintsev was released at 2:18 PM PT, and his bail was set at $25,000. Stay tuned for any further reports on the matter.

Before his arrest, Nikki Bella and Artem celebrated their wedding anniversary on Monday, August 26th 2024. Nikki and Artem met on the show Dancing With the Stars in 2017. By that time, Nikki was in a relationship with WWE star John Cena, and they were going through a rough patch in their lives.

In July 2019, Nikki Bella confirmed her romance with Artem on her podcast, with her twin sister Brie Bella, who is married to Bryan Danielson. The year 2020 was indeed an important year for the relationship of Artem and Nikki Bella, as they announced they got engaged in 2019 and then they welcomed their first child together son, Matteo, who was born on July 31, 2020. Artem and Nikki got married on Aug. 26, 2022, in a fairytale wedding.

Before her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella was linked up with WWE megastar and Hollywood superstar John Cena. They started dating each other in the year 2011 secretly and announced their relationship in year 2012.

They shared their real-life chemistry on the reality TV show Total Divas, In 2014, during WrestleMania 33, John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella in the ring in front of 70,000 fans. In 2018, John and Nikki announced their separation on a good note. The rumoured reason behind John and Nikki’s break-up was their disagreements over marriage and especially having kids.

John Cena is now married to Shay Shariatzadeh, and Nikki Bella is married to Artem Chigvintsev. Fans are showing their love and support to Nikki Bella in her hard times and are wishing for her excellent mental and physical health.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, abuse, or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

