What is Drop Foot? Carmella Reveals Injury She Has Been Suffering With Since Childbirth While Addressing WWE Return

WWE superstar Carmella (real name Leah Van Dale) has been on a hiatus from WWE for the past few months. She took maternity leave in 2023, as she was expecting her first child with her husband Corey Graves. The two got married in April 2022, and she went on maternity leave on May 1, 2023. On November 8, 2023, she gave birth to a baby boy.

However, her post-pregnancy experience turned out to be a bit traumatic. Carmella developed a rare complication after her delivery, which is called Drop Foot. Nobody knew about it unless the WWE star herself revealed it.

While speaking on the recent edition of the Nikki & Brie Show podcast, Carmella discussed her health setback. She revealed that she got this injury from labor and pushing the baby out during delivery.

"I have this injury from labor and delivery and pushing the baby out. I have got herniated discs in my back which push on this nerve that's connected to my right foot so the top of my foot, it's hard to lift. So, I'm literally limping around everywhere," Wrestling News quoted Carmella as saying.

What is Drop Foot disease?

It is a condition in which the patient is unable to move the feet due to paralysis of certain muscles of the foot and has to drag the foot to move. The patient while dragging the foot also has to lift the knees higher in order to avoid dragging it too much.

Among several causes, the most common causes of this disease are peroneal nerve injury and lumbar radiculopathy. The patient while dragging the foot also has to lift the knees higher in order to avoid dragging it too much.

The treatment of this disease mainly consists of physical and occupational therapy which strengthen the muscles of the feet. Alongside, braces, splints or shoe inserts also help support the ankle and foot and keep it in a natural position.

What did Carmella say on her WWE return?

While discussing this setback, Carmella said that she is indeed very excited about her WWE return. She has been with WWE since 2013, and she started her journey with FCW (then NXT). She made her main roster debut in July 2016.

On her return, Carmella said that she misses her fans and the company, and wants to come back to prove herself.

“I miss the fans, I miss performing, I miss that. I fell in love with that, and did it for 11 years. I would love to go back and just prove that I can. To no one else, just to myself,” Carmella said.

The last time Carmella was in the squared ring was in March 2022. Since then, she hasn't been in a fight in WWE.