What is Dustin Poirier’s Nickname and the Meaning Behind It? Find Out
Read to find out what is the nickname of lightweight division legend Dustin Poirier and how he got it.
Dustin Poirier is regarded as one of the best mixed martial artists ever to step into the UFC octagon. He has consistently delivered five-star performances against some of the world's top fighters.
Poirier has defeated major stars such as Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, and Justin Gaethje, among others.
The former interim champion is set to face Islam Makhachev this weekend at UFC 302 in the main event for the undisputed lightweight championship. This is considered Dustin Poirier's last shot at securing the title.
Dustin Poirier’s mixed martial arts nickname is ‘The Diamond.’ Fans often wonder how he earned this moniker.
The former interim champion made his professional MMA debut in 2010. As a young fighter, he participated in numerous bouts, and in 2012, he debuted in the UFC. Throughout his career, one thing has remained consistent: Poirier’s toughness and explosive performances. His team bestowed upon him the nickname ‘The Diamond’ because of his resilience.
Dustin Poirier has lived up to the prestige of his nickname in every bout. He has been tested under extreme pressure, yet he always emerges shining, stands tall, and competes fiercely.
Dustin Poirier UFC record
1. Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis
- Result: Win
- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)
- Round: 2
- Time: 2:32
- Event: UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2
- Date: Mar. 09, 2024
2. Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
- Result: Loss
- Method: KO/TKO (Kick)
- Round: 2
- Time: 1:00
- Event: UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2
- Date: Jul. 29, 2023
3. Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler
- Result: Win
- Method: Submission (Rear Naked Choke)
- Round: 3
- Time: 2:00
- Event: UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira
- Date: Nov. 12, 2022
4. Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira
- Result: Loss
- Method: Submission (Rear Naked Choke)
- Round: 3
- Time: 1:02
- Event: UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier
- Date: Dec. 11, 2021
5. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
- Result: Win
- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)
- Round: 1
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3
- Date: Jul. 10, 2021
6. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
- Result: Win
- Method: KO/TKO
- Round: 2
- Time: 2:32
- Event: UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor
- Date: Jan. 23, 2021
7. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker
- Result: Win
- Method: Unanimous Decision
- Round: 5
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker
- Date: Jun. 27, 2020
8. Dustin Poirier vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov
- Result: Loss
- Method: Submission (Rear Naked Choke)
- Round: 3
- Time: 2:06
- Event: UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier
- Date: Sep. 07, 2019
9. Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway
- Result: Win
- Method: Unanimous Decision
- Round: 5
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2
- Date: Apr. 13, 2019
10. Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez
- Result: No Contest
- Method: NC (Illegal Knee)
- Round: 2
- Time: 4:05
- Event: UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos
- Date: May. 13, 2017
11. Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller
- Result: Win
- Method: Majority Decision
- Round: 3
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie
- Date: Feb. 11, 2017
12. Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Johnson
- Result: Loss
- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)
- Round: 1
- Time: 1:35
- Event: UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson
- Date: Sep. 17, 2016
13. Dustin Poirier vs. Bobby Green
- Result: Win
- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)
- Round: 1
- Time: 2:53
- Event: UFC 199: Rockhold vs. Bisping 2
- Date: Jun. 04, 2016
14. Dustin Poirier vs. Joseph Duffy
- Result: Win
- Method: Unanimous Decision
- Round: 3
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC 195: Lawler vs. Condit
- Date: Jan. 02, 2016
15. Dustin Poirier vs. Yancy Medeiros
- Result: Win
- Method: TKO (Punches)
- Round: 1
- Time: 2:38
- Event: UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs. Lamas
- Date: Apr. 04, 2015
16. Dustin Poirier vs. Diego Ferreira
- Result: Win
- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)
- Round: 1
- Time: 3:45
- Event: UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs. Lamas
- Date: Apr. 04, 2015
17. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
- Result: Loss
- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)
- Round: 1
- Time: 1:46
- Event: UFC 178: Johnson vs. Cariaso
- Date: Sep. 27, 2014
18. Dustin Poirier vs. Akira Corassani
- Result: Win
- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)
- Round: 2
- Time: 0:42
- Event: UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Kennedy
- Date: Apr. 16, 2014
19. Dustin Poirier vs. Diego Brandao
- Result: Win
- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)
- Round: 1
- Time: 4:54
- Event: UFC 168: Weidman vs. Silva 2
- Date: Dec. 28, 2013
20. Dustin Poirier vs. Erik Koch
- Result: Win
- Method: Unanimous Decision
- Round: 3
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC 164: Henderson vs. Pettis 2
- Date: Aug. 31, 2013
21. Dustin Poirier vs. Cub Swanson
- Result: Loss
- Method: Unanimous Decision
- Round: 3
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC on FUEL TV: Barao vs. McDonald
- Date: Feb. 16, 2013
22. Dustin Poirier vs. Jonathan Brookins
- Result: Win
- Method: Submission (D'Arce Choke)
- Round: 1
- Time: 4:15
- Event: The Ultimate Fighter: Team Carwin vs. Team Nelson Finale
- Date: Dec. 15, 2012
23. Dustin Poirier vs. Chan Sung Jung
- Result: Loss
- Method: Submission (D'Arce Choke)
- Round: 4
- Time: 1:07
- Event: UFC on FUEL TV: Korean Zombie vs. Poirier
- Date: May. 15, 2012
24. Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway
- Result: Win
- Method: Submission (Triangle Armbar)
- Round: 1
- Time: 3:23
- Event: UFC 143: Diaz vs. Condit
- Date: Feb. 04, 2012
25. Dustin Poirier vs. Pablo Garza
- Result: Win
- Method: Submission (D'Arce Choke)
- Round: 1
- Time: 1:32
- Event: UFC on FOX: Velasquez vs. Dos Santos
- Date: Nov. 12, 2011
26. Dustin Poirier vs. Jason Young
- Result: Win
- Method: Unanimous Decision
- Round: 3
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC 131: Dos Santos vs. Carwin
- Date: Jun. 11, 2011
27. Dustin Poirier vs. Josh Grispi
- Result: Win
- Method: Unanimous Decision
- Round: 3
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC 125: Resolution
- Date: Jan. 01, 2011
