What Is Goaltender Interference In NHL? Find Out



Goalie interference is a penalty in hockey that is called when an opposition player makes contact with the goalie, either intentionally or inadvertently, limiting the goalie's ability to move freely.

Furthermore, this penalty may be called whether the goaltender is within or outside of the goal crease. However, if an opposition player is shoved against the goaltender when he is in his crease by one of the goalie's teammates, it is usually not considered a penalty. This is at the referee's discretion.

With improved access to video replay, teams, and referees, viewers may see clearer views of previous plays. Despite the extra footage available, analyzing a call for goalkeeper interference is not as straightforward.

Let’s look at the NHL Rulebook for goaltender interference

While the NHL rules have specific limitations and standards, many goaltender interference scenarios remain in the gray area, leaving it up to referees and the review room in Toronto to make judgment decisions.

According to Rule 69.1 of the NHL rules, goaltender interference occurs after a goal has been scored.

As per the rule book, “This rule is based on the that an attacking player’s position, whether inside or outside the crease, should not, by itself, determine whether a goal should be allowed or disallowed. In other words, goals scored while attacking players are standing in the crease may, in appropriate circumstances be allowed.” - If this is the situation, the Goal would then be allowed as the attacking player mentioned his right position. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

“Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal; or (2) an attacking player initiates intentional or deliberate contact with a goalkeeper, inside or outside of his goal crease.” The goal is only disallowed if referee finds the challenge deliberate.

Another rule in the rule book also states: “Incidental contact with a goalkeeper will be permitted, and resulting goals allowed, when such contact is initiated outside of the goal crease, provided the attacking player has made a reasonable effort to avoid such contact. The rule will be enforced exclusively in accordance with the on-ice judgment of the Referee(s), but may be subject to a Coach’s Challenge.”

Other NHL Rules you must know for goaltender interference

Exceptions exist, just like any other rule. For example, if an attacking player makes contact with a goalkeeper as a direct result of being pushed by defense men, the foul is on the attacking player, and no penalty is imposed.

As per the rules, “If an attacking player has been pushed, shoved, or fouled by a defending player so as to cause him to come into contact with the goalkeeper, such contact will not be deemed contact initiated by the attacking player for purposes of this rule, provided the attacking player has made a reasonable effort to avoid such contact.”

However, an attacking player cannot push a defender into their own goaltender and score a goal.

The rules say, “If a defending player has been pushed, shoved, or fouled by an attacking player so as to cause the defending player to come into contact with his own goalkeeper, such contact shall be deemed contact initiated by the attacking player for purposes of this rule, and if necessary a penalty assessed to the attacking player and if a goal is scored it would be disallowed.”

These are some important NHL rules that you must know if there is a situation of Goaltender Interference.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 5 Largest NHL Stadiums