What is Hip Drop Tackle in the NFL? Explaining League's Proposed Ban Over 'Hip Drop' Play and NFLPA's Reply

The NFL has recently proposed a 15-yard penalty in front of the NFLPA over a common play called 'hip-drop tackle.' It is among the ten rule changes that the league has presented in front of the player association on Wednesday. But what is 'hip drop tackle' in the NFL? Here's everything you need to know about it.

'Hip Drop Tackle' play Explained

According to the new proposal made by the NFL, a 'Hip Drop Tackle' is when a player uses the following technique to bring the runner to the ground:

Grabbing the running with both his hands or wrapping the runner with both his arms Unweighing himself by dropping or swiveling his lower body Trapping or landing on the leg of the runner or below his knee

According to the NFL's presented offer, the play should be banned or restricted, and a 15-yard penalty, including an automatic first down, should be implemented. This is the same play that caused Geno Smith's injury during the Seahawks vs. Giants game last season.

What did the NFLPA say about the NFL's proposed ban over the 'Hip Drop Tackle' play?

The NFLPA, i.e., The NFL Players Association, has replied to the proposed penalty over this play. The association released a statement on Thursday, March 21, 2024, on their official X account. "The players oppose any attempt by the NFL to implement a rule prohibiting a "swivel hip-drop" tackle," the statement said.

"While the NFLPA remains committed to improvements to our game with health and safety in mind, we cannot support a rule change that causes confusion for us as players, for coaches, for officials and especially, for fans. We call on the NFL, again, to reconsider implementing this rule," NFLPA's statement concluded.

'Hip Drop Tackle' is a common play in the league and has obviously been a factor of injury for many players. It's the same with many other plays in this sport. In fact,. Commissioner Roger Goodell has spoken about this specific play out loud. But most of the time, a tackle is more incidental than intentional. Thus, having a ban on it is a question of dilemma.