What Is Hulk Hogan Mustache Name? All You Need to Know

Hulk Hogan is famous for being a legendary professional wrestler. While he has had some unforgettable matches in the WWE, a major reason for his popularity has been his mic skills and, of course, his mustache. Hollywood Hulk Hogan has been sporting his iconic mustache from his early days of professional wrestling up until now. While there have been instances of him going mustacheless, other than that, Hogan hasn’t yet disappointed his fans.

Such popularity has led several fans to wonder what the name of Hulk Hogan’s mustache is. Well, it is horseshoe mustache or Fu Manchu. His distinctive cowboy-inspired style has become so famous that the trend is often referred to as the ‘Hulk Hogan mustache.’

The extent of the popularity of Hogan’s mustache can be fathomed from the fact that he won the ‘Greatest Mustache in the History’ award in 2023. A group named Lucky Block Casino conducted a survey among 1000 fans from several sporting disciplines. They went on to ask them about who they thought could be voted as the one with the best mustache. Well, after the poll ended, the answer looked pretty crystal clear. Beating the likes of Travis Kelce, David Seaman, Andy Reid, and Aaron Rodgers, Hulk Hogan emerged as the champion with a whopping 36.2% votes.

However, there was a period when his fans had to watch him rock a clean-shaven look. Back in the late 90s, Hogan was registered under the WCW. As part of his storyline, Hogan got involved in a constant feud with the heel stable named, ‘Dungeon of Doom’. During this time, The Big Show once attacked Hogan and shaved off his mustache, displaying his heel persona to the fans. However, as a matter of fact, Hogan was shooting for a few movies at the time that required him to shave off his iconic mustache.

Recently, Hulk Hogan has been in the firing line of the WWE universe. While appearing on a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Hogan opined that Logan Paul, who was playing a heel persona so far, could be the biggest babyface. Hogan opined that Logan Paul can save Roman Reigns from the attack of the new Bloodline.

This would invoke a massive pop and, hence, prove Logan as one of the greatest babyfaces. Unfortunately, such an idea was not well received by the fans and they immediately dismissed the narrative.