What Is in the Box at the Olympics? Here’s All You Need to Know

At the Paris Olympics, athletes who secured medals were presented with a curious gold box. It is given by an International Olympic Committee representative. New Jersey triathlete Morgan Pearson won a silver medal in the mixed team triathlon. He was among those who expressed bemusement upon receiving the box.

“Is it a map?” Pearson wondered aloud, visibly puzzled, as he examined the object. In a light-hearted moment, Pearson decided to have some fun with the box. He swung it like a baseball bat and mimed watching a home run soar into an imaginary stadium.

It brought laughter from his three American teammates who were standing beside him on the medal podium.

Pearson’s playful antics provided a delightful distraction and a memorable image from the ceremony. However, Pearson’s reaction is not unique. Other athletes have also turned the box into a prop for their celebrations.

Some have pretended it’s a golf club. Others have hoisted it above their heads in a gesture reminiscent of the iconic moment from The Lion King. There, Simba is presented to the animal kingdom.

Scottie Scheffler is a PGA Tour star who won a gold medal. He was seen struggling to wipe away tears while holding the box, leading to humorous speculation among fans that the box might contain tissues.

Despite the humorous speculation and creative uses of the box, its true contents remain a mystery to many. None of the athletes have opened it during the medal ceremonies. Instead, they typically carry the box awkwardly or hand it off to a team official or family member while celebrating their achievement. So, what exactly is hidden inside this enigmatic gold box? To borrow a line from Brad Pitt’s Seven, “WHAT’S IN THE BOX?!”

The box actually contains something quite ordinary but still noteworthy. It is the official poster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Created by Ugo Gattoni, a renowned French artist known for his intricate and surreal designs. There’s also the poster that represents the artistic vision behind the games.

According to Paris officials, Gattoni devoted four months and over 2,000 hours to crafting this detailed artwork. For those who wish to own a copy, the poster is available for purchase at 28 euros, though it does not come with a medal.

Additionally, athletes receive a more tangible and cherished keepsake—a plush toy of the Olympic mascot, Phryge. Each plushie is adorned with a medal emblem corresponding to the athlete's own medal—gold, silver, or bronze. However, this plush toy is given to athletes off the podium. It is separate from the immediate fanfare of the medal presentation.

The gold box may not contain the dramatic surprise some may have hoped for. It also represents the rich blend of tradition and artistry that characterizes the Olympic Games. It stands as a symbol of the cultural and artistic efforts that complement the athletic excellence celebrated by the medals. It provides athletes with a unique and memorable piece of Olympic history.