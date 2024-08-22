What Is John Cena Invincible Meaning? All You Need To Know

John Cena wouldn’t have thought in his wildest dreams that a catchphrase that was born in his bedroom by his brother would go on to become one of the biggest catchphrases in WWE, and then subsequently become a meme.

We are talking about the ‘You Can’t See Me’ meme, which became synonymous with not just Cena’s character in WWE, but also in real life. Often we come across memes on social media, where people generally use this phrase to talk about something that cannot be seen. The John Cena Invincible meaning transcends its meaning and denotes to something that cannot be seen.

In 2017, when Apple launched the iPhone X with its new Face ID feature, Cena took to Twitter to voice his concern if the facial recognition feature would work for him.

So how did this meme or catchphrase actually start? According to John Cena, he was messing up around his younger brother, Sean, testing his hip-hop beats for his upcoming album, (titled You Can’t See Me) when the younger Cena sibling started dancing around waving his hand in front of his face.

Sean dared his younger brother to do it during a wrestling match, and Cena obliged. And this was how one of the most iconic gestures in wrestling was born. Cena would then hold his hand, in front of the mirror and then wave it back and forth, indicating his opponents couldn’t see him since he was better than them.

But little did he know that this catchphrase would become one of the biggest memes on social media, with thousands of users on X using it to talk about something that cannot be seen.

Advertisement

Although Cena originally wanted to use this phrase, to show his wrestling ability, in the meme-making community, ‘You Can’t See Me’ is interpreted with memes suggesting he is invisible.

And what does John Cena say about it? Cena loves it. While speaking in an interview for F9 in 2021 on YouTube, Cena was asked if the meme ever gets old, to which he said, “No, absolutely not.”

“I, somehow, through almost two decades of involvement with the WWE, have genuinely developed a superpower - I'm invisible bro,” he said. Cena might be joking here, but the truth is, that he has used this infinitely remixable meme to improvise his own comic time, which is reflected in his movies too.

John Cena is retiring next year in December 2025, and as he goes further in his Hollywood career, he will be remembered for his

