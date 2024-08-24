What is John Cena’s WWE Salary in 2024? Everything You Need to Know

Former WWE sixteen-time champion John Cena is undoubtedly one of the most well-known and beloved professional wrestlers in the world. He has spent more than 25 years in WWE and has been the face of the company for a long time.

Recently, John Cena revealed on the Club Shay Shay show that the first salary he earned from his initial WWE contract was surprisingly just $12,500, while his rent at the time was around $1,200 a month.

Fast forward to 2024, and John Cena is now listed among the richest professional wrestling superstars in the world. WWE devotees wonder how much John Cena earns from WWE in 2024.

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, John Cena earns $8.5 million per year and receives 5% of merchandise sales additionally. Brock Lesnar is reportedly the highest-paid wrestler, earning $12 million.

In addition to WWE, John Cena also makes substantial income from acting in Hollywood movies. The Leader of Cenation is now working as a full-time actor and has starred in multiple big projects such as the Fast and Furious series, Peacemaker, Suicide Squad, and many more.

According to a recent report by Celebrity Net Worth, John Cena's current net worth in 2024 is estimated at $80 million. The primary sources of his wealth are his professional wrestling career, Hollywood career, and investments.

Let's take a look into John Cena’s luxury lifestyle. According to reports, in 2005, John Cena acquired property in Land O' Lakes, Tampa, Florida, spanning more than 10,000 square feet. He purchased the land for $525,000. Today, the property is valued at approximately $4 million. In addition to that property, he owns a mansion in San Diego.

Now, let’s explore the Hollywood career of former WWE sixteen-time champion John Cena. From The Marine to Jackpot, here is a compilation of the movies Cena has acted in:

1. The Marine (2006)

2. 12 Rounds (2009)

3. Legendary (2010)

4. Fred: The Movie (2010)

5. Trainwreck (2015)

6. Sisters (2015)

7. Daddy's Home (2015) - Cameo

8. The Wall (2017)

9. Surf's Up 2: WaveMania (2017) - Voice

10. Ferdinand (2017) - Voice

11. Daddy's Home 2 (2017)

12. Blockers (2018)

13. Bumblebee (2018)

14. Playing with Fire (2019)

15. Dolittle (2020) - Voice

16. F9 (2021)

17. The Suicide Squad (2021)

18. Fast X (2023)

19. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) - Voice

20. Vacation Friends

21. Argylle

22. Ricky Stanicky

23. Jackpot!

24. Heads of State

25. Coyote vs. Acme

This year, John Cena stunned the world with a surprise appearance at WWE Money in the Bank 2024, where he announced his retirement.

The Leader of the Cenation informed fans that 2025 will be his final year as an in-ring performer in WWE, coinciding with Monday Night Raw's transition to Netflix.

John Cena expressed this while announcing his retirement: “The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last. And I'm here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania I compete in."

WWE has already begun crafting plans for Cena’s farewell tour. Who do you want to see face John Cena during his final WWE run? Comment down below!

