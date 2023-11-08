What is LeBron James’ record against Dillon Brooks? A close look at the rivalry ahead of Lakers vs Rockets

Dillon Brooks is well-known for his controversial comments following significant victories, and he further enhanced this notoriety on Wednesday by daring to do something that many players would avoid.

He openly criticized LeBron James after the Game 1 defeat in the initial series round between the Grizzlies and the LA Lakers.

"He's old, it's of no concern to me," was Brooks' comment to the press post-game. "I expected such behavior from him by Game 4 or Game 5. He chose to respond only when I received my fourth foul."

"Provoking opponents is a habit of mine, he went on. Unless they score 40 points against me, I hold no respect for them.

My primary focus is on defense and accepting any challenge that presents itself," he affirmed.

Head-to-Head History: LeBron James vs. Dillon Brooks

LeBron James holds a winning record of 13-4, including a 4-2 record in playoff games, against Dillon Brooks.

Throughout their NBA careers, they have been opponents in several games, with James repeatedly showing outstanding performance in these encounters.

In the course of 11 games, LeBron has averaged 25.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 8.0 assists against Brooks.

The most notable confrontation between the pair occurred in last season's Western Conference semifinals, where Brooks' then-team, the Memphis Grizzlies, was defeated by LeBron and the Lakers.

While Brooks acted as the main defender, it was James who played for 37 minutes and averaged 22.2 points a game throughout the six-game series.

Since their last clash on the court, where James emerged superior, eliminating the Memphis Grizzlies - Brooks' former team - from the playoffs, and subsequently fueling an argument after being referred to as "old" by Brooks, despite being the NBA's all-time top scorer, the two are set to compete against each other once again.

ALSO READ: Can Michael Jordan swim? Two tragic incidents that gave NBA legend water phobia

Dillon Brooks vs. LeBron James: Playoff rivalry renewed

For the first showdown since last season's playoffs, Dillon Brooks, the Houston Rockets' forward, braces himself to go up against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the playoffs, Brooks grabbed the limelight when he openly challenged James by stating that he was primed to face him.

In the last encounter between James and Brooks, the latter threw a punch at James's groin, preceding the Lakers' victory over the Grizzlies. However, James has tactically avoided engaging with Brooks' remarks.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Brooks has shown no signs of backing down from his previous comments, asserting his intention to go all out when James decides to challenge him.

In this first season with the Rockets, Brooks boasts an impressive average of 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

On the other hand, James, playing for the Lakers, has an average of 25.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.

ALSO READ: How many triple doubles did Michael Jordan have in his NBA career, and where did he rank on the All-Time list?