What Is NHL Handshake Line? Hockey’s Thoughtful Playoff Tradition Explained

Handshakes are part of multiple sports throughout the globe as they display sportsmanship among players. Football coaches always cross the field to meet one another after an NFL game. NBA players and coaches will remain on the floor to share hugs and handshakes. Regardless of what happens in an NHL playoff series, the handshake line ritual always takes place at the end of the series.

What Is NHL Handshake Line?

In the NHL, it is required that after each series-clinching game, a handshake line is made in the center of the ice for all competitors to join. After four to seven games of intense warfare with lots of bad blood, the players set aside their disagreements and appreciated each other. It might go from a nice series to a bad way down the line.

The NHL handshake is a playoff custom shared by two teams playing in a postseason series. At the end of the series, all of the players and coaches form a line in the center of the arena and gets a chance to wish their opponents good luck for a successful series. This does not occur after each game. They merely exchange banter after the series-clinching battle.

NHL Handshake Line tradition started a century ago

It is still not confirmed when exactly the NHL Handshake Line tradition started but the tradition has been going for over a century now. Hockey historian Liam Maguire published a memoir online that traces the origins of the handshake line back to 1908.

He remembered a newspaper item from 1908 about an All-Star game in the Eastern Canada Amateur Hockey Association (ECAHA). The event was to support the widow of Hod Stuart, a Montreal Wanderers player who died in a diving accident.

Within the next decade, the tradition spread to the NHL. Maguire talked with Canadiens player Aurele Joliet, who brought up the handshake. Joliet began his career in the 1920s, thus the handshake line was already common practice.

NHL Handshake Line tradition sometimes even turned into a war-zone

There have been fights in college hockey and lesser leagues, but none in the NHL. However, there have been a few instances where the handshakes were far tighter than usual.

Two occurrences from recent history demonstrate this. The first occurred in 2012 during a series between the Kings and the Coyotes. Dustin Brown, a Kings player, delivered a questionable hit on Coyotes defender Michal Rozsival in overtime during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The L.A. captain seemed to deliver a knee-on-knee blow on Rozsival, but it went uncalled.

Dustin Penner scored the overtime winner for the Kings, allowing them to win the game and the series. In the handshake line, Arizona captain Shane Doan and forward Martin Hanzal both spoke to Brown about the hit.

Two seasons later, one of hockey's longest rivals delivered a must-see scene on the handshake line. The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens faced in the second round of the 2014 playoffs. Throughout the series, Boston forward Milan Lucic and Montreal forward Dale Weise clashed both on and off the court.

By the end of the grueling seven-game series, the Canadiens had won 4-3 and advanced to the conference finals. Lucic had one last message for Weise during the handshake line.

