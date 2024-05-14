What is NHL player assistance program? Find out

Hockey players are human beings at the end of the day. Everyone goes through struggles, and athletes are no different.

In the NHL, the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program is available to all players and their families. The program aids those who are going through mental health, substance abuse, or other issues.

Multiple players have been part of this assistance program

In the 2023-24 season, there have been a number of players who entered the program, looking for assistance. The latest member to be admitted was Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine.

Earlier in the season, Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin participated in the program for more than a month, from mid-January to late February. In addition, Colorado defender Samuel Girard participated in the NHLPA player assistance program for roughly a month, from late November to just before the holidays.

The program has become increasingly popular in recent years. During the 2022-23 season, Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana left the organization and spent a few months with the program. Predators forward Michael McCarron and Panthers goalkeeper Spencer Knight did the same.

What exactly is the NHL player assistance program?

The NHL Player Assistance program was established to help players and their families cope with mental health, drug misuse, and other concerns. The initiative provides players with a confidential phone line, and counselors are available in all league cities. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

A player is not required to spend any specific amount of time in the program. Players continue to be compensated when they take time away from hockey to focus on themselves. No one may exit the program unless they have been cleared by the administrators.

Because anonymity is an important aspect of the program, the behind-the-scenes operations have not been documented, and people's motives for participating in the program are not disclosed. Some athletes have spoken out after leaving the program about why they participated.

The program is an excellent example of a sports league reaching out to aid its athletes. Life after COVID-19 has demonstrated that even celebrities and athletes may be more to talk about about their mental health.

ALSO READ: What Is Goaltender Interference In NHL? Find Out