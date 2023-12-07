What is post-traumatic amnesia? Panthers TE Hayden Hurst diagnosed with scary brain injury after hit vs Bears

Unfortunately, bad news for the Carolina Panthers and the fans was revealed recently. The star tight end of the Carolina Panthers, Hayden Hurst, has been diagnosed with a serious brain injury. It’s called post-traumatic amnesia. Keep reading to learn about post-traumatic amnesia and how Hayden Hurst became a victim of it.

What is post-traumatic amnesia?

Post-traumatic amnesia, or PTA, is a time frame that starts after a person gets out of unconsciousness after an injury. However, in this time frame, the person is awake and conscious, but his behavior appears uncharacteristic and bizarre. The person lost memory of day-to-day events or their past.

The symptoms of post-traumatic amnesia are anxiety, distress, and confusion. The patient might also be seen showing uncharacteristic behaviors like shouting, swearing, aggression, and violence. The ability to recognize familiar faces and the tendency to wander around are also some common symptoms.

How did Hayden Hurst get diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia?

Hayden Hurst is a tight end for the Carolina Panthers, who suffered a serious concussion during a game against the Chicago Bears, which the Panthers lost 16-13. The tight end hasn’t played any game ever since and has been listed as a ‘limited participant’ on Wednesday’s practice session.

On December 7, Hayden Hurst’s father, Jerry Hurst, shared the seriousness of Hayden’s health, revealing the news to the world of his son suffering from post-traumatic amnesia through his X account. According to Jerry, he’s been diagnosed with this issue by an independent neurologist in Chicago.

“@haydenrhurst has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Amnesia by an independent neurologist as a result of the hit he took in Chicago November 9. Slow recovery, don’t know when he’ll be back. Prayers appreciated!” Jerry wrote through his X account, sharing the update on his son.

Hayden Hurst has played a total of nine games this NFL season and has caught around 18 passes for 184 yards, in addition to one touchdown. The tight end signed a three-year contract with the Carolina Panthers this off-season after playing for the Cincinnati Bengals for one season.

So far, the only update regarding Hayden Hurst’s condition is that he’s suffering from his health condition. Going forward, we would get to know about his recovery from his father and team. Let’s hope the best for the tight end and offer our well wishes to the family.