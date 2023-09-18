What is Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel's status for Australia series? Rohit Sharma updates

India beat Sri Lanka in an insane manner, winning the Champion's trophy for Asia Cup 2023, this Sunday. Winning the Asia Cup might definitely have boosted the morale and confidence of the players, going forward to the World Cup.

But before the Indian team goes for the World Cup, they have to face Australia in a 3-match ODI series, starting September 22. Talking about the same, India captain Rohit Sharma shared the status of Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer for the Australia Series. Keep reading to know the latest reveal of Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma on whether Axar Patel will be a part of playing 11 for Australia series

After winning the finals of the Asia Cup in Colombo on September 17, Rohit Sharma spoke with the media, providing injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer. Talking about Axar, the India captain said, "Axar had a small tear. It looks like maybe it will take a week or 10 days (to heal), I don’t know."

Rohit further adding to his statement said, "We have to see how that injury progresses. Some guys recover quickly, and I hope that’s the case with him." Rohit wasn't sure about Axar Patel's inclusion for the Australia series. In the same context, he said, "I am not sure whether he will be able to play the first two games against Australia at home. But we will wait and see."

Also Read: “I saw the girl and I ran away”: Virat Kohli once admitted to ghosting a date during an interview

The India Captain shared a good news, speaking of Shreyas Iyer

Shreya Iyer hasn't been a part of the playing 11 against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma, speaking of the same, revealed the actual reasons why Shreya wasn't in the team. The India captain said, "Shreyas was not available for this game because certain parameters were kept for him to tick off. I think today, he completed most of it."

Rohit Sharma further said, "I should say he is alright 99% as of now. But he looked good, he batted and fielded for long hours, and he was on the ground long before we came to the ground. I don't think it is a worry for us." From what Rohit has revealed, there's a good chance that Shreyas Iyer will be part of the Australia Series. But we cannot say the same for Axar Patel, amidst injury.

Also Read: 'How beautiful your smile is': Rohit Sharma pokes fun at his former teammate in this throwback picture

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel might not be in the Australia series but there's a very high chance of them to be in the playing 11 for the World Cup. Indian teams want all their playing 11s to be fit and healthy, so having time off matches can help Axar and Shreyas. What do you think, will the two players be a part of the Indian team for the World Cup?