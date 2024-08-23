What Is Simone Biles’ Networth as of 2024? All You Need to Know about Gymnastics Queen

Simone Biles is by far the most decorated gymnast of all time, which means she has an insane number of gold medals. But, with all those gold medals, there must be infinite money, right?

Simone has been very busy since she stole our hearts at the 2016 Rio Olympics. As a result, she is extremely wealthy, which comes as no surprise.

For example, in 2022, the celebrity made Forbes' list of the highest-paid female athletes, ranking tenth, which is a genuinely famous performance.

Biles' net worth is primarily derived from sponsorships or brand partnerships, rather than her professional earnings.

While individual Olympians can earn tens of thousands of dollars for their performance in an Olympic Games, the majority of Olympic athletes do not earn as much as NFL or MLB players.

What is Simone Biles’ networth?

According to Celebritynetworth Simone Biles’ estimated networth is somewhere close to USD 20 Million. But, some sources has mentioned her net worth to be somewhere around USD 16 Million. So, her networth is estimated to be somewhere between USD 16 Million to USD 20 Million.

According to the celebrity networth, around the time of the 2020 Tokyo Games, "Biles was the highest-paid Olympic athlete in terms of endorsements." It is estimated that the gold medalist earned "at least" $20 million in brand deals between 2019 and 2021.

Simone Biles earnings

According to Forbes, Biles earned $7.1 million in 2023 alone, with $7 million coming from endorsements and the rest from gymnastics. According to the business journal, her pay tied her for the 14th-highest-paid female athlete last year.

Every known company Simone Biles has endorsed

United Airlines

Visa

GK Elite (gymnastics apparel)

K18 (haircare)

Athleta

Tide

The Hershey Company

Procter & Gamble

Mattress Firm

Spieth America

Beats by Dre

Oreo

Uber Eats

MasterClass

Facebook Watch

Simone Biles childhood life

Simone Biles was born to Shannon Biles on March 14, 1997. Her biological father, Kelvin Clemons , has been missing from her life since the beginning. Shanon Biles found it difficult to support four children while also dealing with alcoholism and drug addiction.

As a result, the younger Biles brothers spent several years in foster care. Biles was only three years old when she was separated from her biological mother and placed in foster care. Three years later, the Biles siblings were adopted by their maternal grandpa, Ron Biles.

Simone Biles' biological mother was barred from contacting the athlete following the adoption. Simone was six when Ron and his wife, Nellie, adopted the Biles siblings. However, the couple quickly found it difficult to care for six small children (2 biological and four adoptive). Harriet eventually adopted Simone Biles' two older biological siblings, Ashley and Tevin.

Ron and Nellie were able to give a secure and permanent home for children Simone and Adria. The healthy environment encouraged the young ladies to focus on their studies and pursue their hobbies. This is also how Simone Biles got into gymnastics. Biles was just six years old when she witnessed adolescent gymnasts exercising in the gymnasium while on a daycare field trip.

She became engrossed in her observations and began copying the teens' movements. The coaches spotted this in the gym and wrote a letter to Biles' parents, suggesting that she enroll in a training facility. Given this, the pair enrolled Biles at Bannon's Gymnastix Center, where she began her renowned gymnastics career.

