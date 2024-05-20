Trigger warning- This article contains references to mental health and substance abuse and might be disturbing to some.

The NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program was introduced in 1996 to help NHL players facing mental health, and substance abuse issues. The program has four stages in which the players are placed upon their entrance.

The Player Assistance Program helps players and families cope with their issues by providing access to several resources like mental health professionals and counselors, and a hotline. The program also allows the players to get paid for their duration of stay when they are in the Stage One category (when they have entered the program for the first time). However, upon their advancement to Stage 2 and more, their pay starts getting cut for a certain time.

Stage 1- No penalty is put up as it is the players’ first in-patient treatment.

Stage 2- A player is placed in this category for violation of the Stage One treatment plan. The player faces suspension without pay during the process of treatment and is eligible for reinstatement.

Stage 3- When the Stage 2 treatment plan is violated, the player is put up in Stage 3 category and faces suspension without pay for at least 6 months, after which he is eligible for reinstatement.

Stage 4- The player is placed in this stage for the violation of the Stage 3 treatment plan and is suspended without pay for at least a year without any guarantee of reinstatement.

The duration for which a player stays in the program is not well defined and varies from player to player. Hence, when a player enters the program, his absence is said to be indefinite as there is no well-defined period after which a player can exit. A player’s entry depends on his willingness but his exit from the program can only be confirmed by the program representatives.

The program is managed by NHLPA- National Hockey League Players’ Association, a union that manages all 750 players currently playing in the NHL. The association was established in the year 1967 to help hockey players from contract negotiations to marketing and insurance.

Here’s a list of players who have joined the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program during the 2023-24 season:

Ethan Bear, Washington Capitals - Joined program on March 28, 2024

Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado Avalanche (first time) - Joined program in mid-January, 2024

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals (before trade to Hurricanes) - Joined program on February 5, 2024

Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets - Joined program on January 29, 2024

Sam Girard, Colorado Avalanche - Joined program on November 24, 2023

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with mental health or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

