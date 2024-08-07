What Is Steeplechase in Olympics? All You Need to Know

The Ongoing Olympics in Paris have come up with amazing performances, stunning athletes, and different events in the tournament, one of which is the Steeplechase. It has become one of the best track and field events held at the Summer Olympics.

Fans are curious to know what Steeplechase is in the Olympics as the major has entered its final week. The event has come a long way since it was first discovered in the 18th century. Amid the events held in the ongoing Olympics, here is a look at the amazing sport, which is a series of wet and dry jumps.

It is a part of athletics and is an obstacle race (a sport in which the one who competes while traveling on foot has to win over multiple physical challenges in the form of obstacles), which has derived its name from the steeplechase in horse racing.

It is 7.5 laps around a track for 3,000 meters. In the race, there are four 30-inch barriers, and the participants have to jump over them throughout the track and then one water pit. While the first half of the lap of the event is run casually, the hurdling part comes when there are seven laps left.

As soon as the participants reach the water, they are supposed to fly through the air and try to clear the 10-foot water pit, after which the runners have to land on the clear side. Additionally, the participants continue to run over the hurdles before they cross the water once more. This happens for a total of seven laps of this obstacle course.

The 3,000-meter steeplechase has a total of 28 barriers in total in addition to seven water jumps. The competition consists of three heats, with the top five athletes from each heat advancing to the final round.

Meanwhile, Bahrain's Yavi Winfred won the gold medal in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase in the City of Light. The winner completed the event in 8 minutes, 52.76 seconds. Following this, the 24-year-old broke the previous record of 8:58.81 set by Gulnara Samitova-Galkina of Russia at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Peruth Chemutai of Uganda couldn't defend her Olympic 3000m steeplechase title after she was beaten by Yuvi in a dramatic and nail-biting finish as the two athletes were almost locked during the final barrier with 50 meters to go.

However, in the last 20 meters of the event, Yuvi was the one to finish the race in style and claim the gold medal in Paris. However, Chemutai didn't go empty-handed, as along with Yuvi, she also set a new record for the Ugandan national after finishing in eight minutes 53.34 seconds.

On the other hand, Faith Cherotich of Kenya finished third to bag the bronze medal. Meanwhile, as the women's Steeplechase final, which was held on August 6, is done, all eyes are on the men’s final, which is scheduled to be held on August 8 at Stade de France.

