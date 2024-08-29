What Is Stephen Curry's Free Throw Percentage? Find Out Warriors Star Guard’s Record

You just need to steal a free throw from Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to make him anxious, but why would anyone do that, exactly? The Warriors' star guard boasts a phenomenal record when it comes to free throws. Stephen Curry holds the highest career free-throw percentage in NBA history, standing at an impressive 91.0%.

The three-point maestro has also led the league in three-pointers a record eight times, showcasing his exceptional shooting skills. However, his dominance at the free-throw line faced a surprising challenge during the 2023-24 NBA season. Despite his stellar performances, Stephen Curry found himself on the losing end in the battle for the free-throw percentage title, ultimately surrendering it to his teammate, Klay Thompson.

The friendly rivalry between these two incredible athletes added a comedic twist to the competition. Thompson clinched the title in an unexpected fashion during the season finale against the Utah Jazz. His flawless performance at the free-throw line, going 5-for-5, secured his position as the leader in free-throw percentage, edging out Curry in the process.

Despite making 172 fewer free throws than Curry, Klay Thompson managed to edge past him by a small margin of 0.4%. Curry, renowned for his sharp shooting skills, was left to humorously question the legitimacy of Thompson's win due to the disparity in their free-throw attempts.

Curry, a seasoned player who has previously led the NBA in free-throw percentage for four seasons—including an impressive showing in the 2017-18 season—expressed his competitive spirit by playfully suggesting that the league should consider revisiting the qualification criteria of 125 free throws made to determine the free-throw percentage leader.

In a post-game interview, Curry joked, "I wanna see if they rewrite the rules... I don't know what 125 free throws, what that qualification is, but he got it done." Despite being on the losing end of the competition, Curry's humor and sportsmanship highlight the friendly rivalry that exists within the Golden State Warriors, making the situation more about fun and less about the actual numbers.

The storyline took a delightful twist as Curry playfully admitted he does not like losing, as we all know his competitive nature.

However, Curry and his composition with his free throws is not new. For Steph, the 2010-11 NBA season was marked by an extraordinary performance at the free-throw line. Appearing in 74 games, Curry set a new Golden State Warriors single-season record with a free throw percentage of .934, breaking Rick Barry's previous mark from the 1977-78 season.

His accuracy at the line also led the entire NBA, making him the first Warriors player since Mark Price in 1996-97 to top the league in this category. In addition to his free-throw success, Curry consistently delivered on the court, scoring 20 or more points in 35 games, including seven performances where he surpassed the 30-point mark.

Curry's ability to maintain such high standards under pressure highlighted his growing reputation as one of the NBA's most reliable shooters. His season was also notable for a season-high 39-point game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he hit a career-high 14 field goals. His skill and poise were further recognized during the NBA All-Star Weekend, where he won the Skills Challenge.

Curry’s season concluded on a positive note, despite undergoing ankle surgery, as he was honored with the NBA Sportsmanship Award, underscoring both his on-court excellence and his off-court character.

