What is Stephen Curry's Real Name? The Answer Will Surprise You

Steph Curry is known for having fun on the court—remember the viral "night-night" moment? In a game against Canada with Team USA, he got fouled, made the shot, and then struck a pose on the floor, leaning on his elbow like a model.

The slow-motion video of that play is fantastic, but the photo? It's perfect, a 10/10. Curry loves his spotlight, and the fans love him. But what if we told you that your favorite point guard’s real name isn’t Stephen?

Stephen Curry has three names in play. The Golden State Warriors superstar is called Stephen or Steph most of the time. But his real name isn't either of those. It's Wardell! On the Beyond the Fairway podcast, the four-time champion talked about the meaning behind each name. NBC also discussed this. Here’s all you need to know about Stephen Curry’s real name!

READ MORE: Watch: Barack Obama Goes Viral After Hilariously Recreating Key & Peele Sketch With LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Team USA

What is Stephen Curry's real name?

Stephen Curry was born Wardell Stephen Curry II, named after his father, who also played in the NBA. His father is often seen watching Steph from the sidelines.

Did Stephen Curry legally change his name?

Curry hasn't legally changed his name. He mainly uses Stephen, and people shorten it to Steph. His father, Wardell, goes by Dell instead.

Advertisement

According to Curry, it started with Stephen in college and continued until his Davidson coach, Bob McKillop, started calling him Steph. When he joined the NBA, it was Stephen again at first, but over time, it switched back to Steph. As for Wardell, it’s a name only a select group of people use when they want to tease him.

Wardell is a bit old-fashioned, which might be why Curry prefers Stephen. He also might have chosen it to differentiate himself from his father. Curry’s younger brother is named Seth Adham Curry. For those who haven’t noticed, Steph Curry's Instagram account currently shows his name as Wardell Curry.

READ MORE: Fact Check: Did Stephen Curry Really Hit 105 Straight 3's During Team USA's Preparation For 2024 Paris Olympics?

Stephen Curry shared his thoughts on his different names

Wardell Stephen Steph Curry II is the full name of the NBA's greatest shooter. It's a mouthful, so people around him use what feels most comfortable. The names Stephen and Steph stuck the most. An article by NBC Sports Bay Area explains what each name means in Curry’s words.

Advertisement

"I think Stephen was always the go-to until I got to college," Curry told Will Lowery and Doug Smith on the Beyond the Fairway podcast. "And then my college coach at Davidson, Bob McKillop, he, for some reason, I don’t know if it was he got tired of calling my name my freshman year because I was making so many mistakes, he just kept saying ‘Steph.’ So that kind of stuck," he went on to say.

Curry got the name Steph from his college coach, Bob McKillop. According to Curry, it might have been due to McKillop getting tired of calling Stephen all the time. Since then, Steph has become more popular. During the 2009 NBA draft, commissioner David Stern called him Stephen. But his successor, Adam Silver, used Steph when handing him the 2016 NBA MVP award.

Since then, the name Steph has risen in Google searches compared to Stephen. Between 2009 and 2017, Stephen Curry was the most searched term for the Warriors' point guard. Now, Steph has taken over and is likely to stick around.

Advertisement