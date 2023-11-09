What is Take Foul in NBA and how is it different from Clear Path Foul?

A take foul is when a defender fouls someone without making a play on the ball to stop a transition opportunity. Previously, committing a take foul resulted in a personal foul for the defender and a side-out for the offensive team.

However, if the fouling team were in the bonus, the offensive team would receive free throws. The player who committed the foul is also assessed with the foul, and the offensive team maintains possession of the ball.

During the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime, the enforcement of the take-foul rule is waived, allowing teams to intentionally foul to stop the clock or prevent a three-point shot.

What are the take-foul rules?

Going forward, if a take foul occurs, the offensive team will receive a free throw, open to any player on the court at the time of the foul.

Additionally, they will keep possession, and the player committing the foul will be penalized.

However, there's a catch to this new change: In the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or any overtime period, teams can execute a take foul without facing the new penalty.

The NBA clarified that this exception allows the defensive team to employ the tactic of intentionally fouling to stop the clock during a comeback attempt or prevent the opposing team from tying the game with a three-pointer.

Meanwhile, if the defender fouls while making a play on the ball, it will be considered a common foul.

How is it different from Clear Path Foul?

In the NBA, a defender commits a clear path foul when they foul an offensive player in transition with an unobstructed path to the basket.

The consequence is two free throws and possession for the offended team.

Conversely, a take foul occurs when a defender deliberately fouls an offensive player to thwart a fast-break opportunity, resulting in one free throw and possession for the offended team.

The take-foul rule is not applicable in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime, permitting intentional fouls for clock management or to prevent a three-point shot.

