What is Tampering in NFL? Its Rules and Penalty - All You Need to Know

In the NFL, the free agency period is a super important time for both teams and players. It's all about intense negotiations and strategic moves. But there's a special stage called the "legal tampering period" that happens before free agency officially kicks off.

Understanding the legal tampering period

This was introduced in 2012 by the NFL to allow teams begin negotiating with representatives of unrestricted free agents prior to start of free agency officially. This duration that usually lasts about fifty-two hours normally commences from Monday noon ET which comes before when free agency starts. During this period, teams can discuss possibilities but they cannot finalize or sign any contracts until start of the official free agency period.

The legal tampering period follows strict rules aimed at ensuring fairness and orderliness. Teams are not allowed to contact players directly; all communications should be through agents of players. Direct meetings or conversations with players are only allowed when free agency officially starts. In addition, this interval allows for only general contract terms discussion while formal offers or player visits cannot be extended.

ALSO READ: How Qwan'tez Stiggers Went From Washing Trucks To Becoming Most Unique NFL Draft Pick? Exploring Jets Starlets Journey

Penalties for illegal tampering

Severe penalties can ensue owing to the violation of legal tampering rules. Teams that begin to negotiationg with a player on their own or through his/her agents before the legal tampering period or contact a player directly are fined or lose draft picks.

In one notable case in 2015, the New York Jets were penalized with $100,000 over tampering incident to secure cornerback Darrelle Revis. Likewise, in 2022, Miami Dolphins faced a huge penalty of $1.5 million as well as relinquishing the first and third round draft picks due to illegal negotiations with QB Tom Brady and head coach, Sean Payton .

Exceptions to the legal tampering rules

There are a few exclusions to the standard now. Before free agency officially opens, teams have the green light to negotiate and sign contracts with their own unrestricted free players. For example, Mike Evans was just signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a two-year contract. They took this action since he was already a member of their team, even before he was allowed to sign free agency.

Moreover, players who have been released by their organizations can talk to other teams and get new deals during the legal tampering period because they are not under contract anymore. To illustrate this point just take an example of Mitch Trubisky who joined Buffalo Bills after being dropped out by Pittsburgh Steelers.

Teams and players now have a chance of using the legal tampering period as a tool to their advantage. What it does is enable teams find out about the market value for free agents and have an opportunity to make some pre-agreements.

Even though these deals may not be made official until the commencement of the free agency, many such arrangements are usually reported at this stage. This window therefore provides players and teams with much needed time to explore on the various opportunities available before finally actual signings take place at the opening of a new season.

