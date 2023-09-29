What is the 40/70 in baseball? Ronald Acuna Jr.'s new milestone explained

It happened again and this time it's even bigger. What are we talking about? Record! A new record has been made by Ronald Acuna Jr., the superstar of the Atlanta Braves. But what's the new record that this MLB player has set, recently? Well, let's dig deep into this article and explore the amazing record set by everyone's favorite Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. set a new record against the Chicago Cubs

During the night match against the Chicago Cubs, on September 27 Ronald Acuna Jr. created a new record by becoming the first player to ever exist in the history of MLB to hit 40 home runs and 70 bases, and that too in a single season. It’s such an outstanding fact on its own. Ronald Acuna Jr. was even happier when he set this record and celebrated in a unique way.

After Ronald Acuna Jr. stole the base, he lifted the base off the ground and sent it thrusting to the sky, celebrating his exceptional record. After the celebration, the match continued and Ronald Acuna Jr. performed impressively well as always. The Atlanta Braves ended up winning that match by 6-5 with extra innings. The match became even more memorable with Ronald Acuna Jr.'s record-setting celebration.