What is the Average Salary for NHL Players? Find Out

Not all NHL players receive equal salaries but the amount they are paid depends greatly on their skillset and what they bring on the field with their exceptional talent.

NHL has a salary cap, which is strictly followed, thus making sure exceeding it isn’t allowed for any owner or team. Let’s understand what’s the average salary earned by an NHL player.

What is the average salary for an NHL player?

As per the 2023-24 season stats, an NHL player makes $3.5 million on average in a year. An NHL player remains operational throughout the regular season which lasts for around 7 months, followed by a 3-month postseason, which they have to be a part of if their team has been strong enough to qualify.

With the average salary sitting at $3.5 million, the minimum wage recorded for the 2023-23 season was $750,000, slightly up from $700,000 in 2020-21. By the 2025-26 season, the minimum wage is expected to reach $800,000.

How much do the highest-paid NHL players make?

Nathan MacKinnon, of the Colorado Avalanche received the highest wage in the 2023-24 season as he made $12.6 million annually, followed by Connor McDavid who was paid $12.5 million by the Edmonton Oilers last season. The top 10 highest-paid NHL players made more than $10 million last season, indicating the growth of the sport and its wages.

Here’s a look at the top 10 highest-paid NHL athletes: